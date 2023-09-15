Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will

Oliver Jackson-Cohen will be very familiar to those with a Netflix account and a penchant for the weird and spooky, as he’s formerly had roles on two of the streaming service’s most popular creepy shows, The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, where he played Luke Crain and Peter Quint respectively. But you don’t have to be a Netflix-head to have seen Jackson-Cohen in the horror genre, as he also starred as Elizabeth Moss’ abusive husband in Blumhouse’s The Invisible Man. He’s really good at playing a villainous but very handsome hubby, which makes him perfect for the role of cheating company man Will in Wilderness!

The actor is the son of famous fashion designer Betty Jackson, but if you’re ever getting “royalty” vibes from Oliver, that may be because he played Prince William in Will & Kate: Before Happily Ever After over a decade ago!

Ashley Benson as Cara

Fans of Pretty Little Liars will be delighted to see Ashley Benson popping up (and then down) as Will’s smitten side piece Cara, as Benson played Hanna Marin in the teen mystery-drama series. Outside of that hit show, she featured in films Bring It On: In It to Win It, Spring Breakers, and Her Smell. Before all that, she had a regular role in the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives as Abigail Deveraux from 2004 to 2007, and also starred in the ill-fated witch-y series Eastwick, which was canceled after 11 episodes but still managed to gain a cult following online.

Eric Balfour as Garth

Eric Balfour is TV royalty! Though he’s never become a household name, Cara’s oblivious but chill boyfriend has starred in a slew of hit shows over the years, including 24, Six Feet Under, Haven, The OC, Ray Donovan, and The West Wing. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer fandom will never forget him as Xander’s best friend Jesse in the first two episodes, “Welcome to the Hellmouth” and “The Harvest”. Poor Jesse, we still feel bad about his fate!

Balfour has also snagged many roles on the big screen. He was the star of the first Skyline movie, and played Kemper in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake.

Claire Rushbrook as Caryl

Liv’s toxic and infuriating mother Caryl is played by Claire Rushbrook, an English actress and another Doctor Who vet! She had guest roles in the Who episodes “The Impossible Planet” and “The Satan Pit”. Rushbrook is also known for her appearances in the films Secrets & Lies and Spice World, and on the small screen she has previously appeared in Mutual Friends, Whitechapel and Collision.