Mounties in Kelowna are asking residents near Kelowna International Airport to be ready for a possible evacuation due to a nearby wildfire.

“All arrivals and departures are currently suspended until further notice,” according to the Kelowna International Airport website.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as they become available,” a statement reads.

According to the website, more than 28 flights were cancelled on Sunday as a result of the fire, with nine flights delayed.

Police say the Whelan Creek fire in the Ellison area, east of Kelowna’s airport, is affecting Rockface Road, Upper Booth Road and Dead Pine Road.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, it’s currently six acres and it’s listed as out of control.

In an RCMP release, officers say they are conducting “tactical evacuations” of homes in the area.

The Kelowna Fire Department is on-scene working to contain the fire.

RCMP say the blaze is burning uphill toward Postill Lake, which is northeast of Kelowna, and toward several other nearby lakes that have cabins and campsites.

Police are advising the public in those areas above Ellison to leave as a precaution.

FortisBC says the power has been shut off to customers in the area to help with firefighting efforts.

Service alert: Power is off to customers in the Ellison area of Kelowna at the request of fire officials to support firefighting efforts. Updates here: https://t.co/rIYhahub87 pic.twitter.com/v42MSxjOH2 — FortisBC (@FortisBC) July 7, 2025

Police say it is not yet known whether the fire will reach the lakes, but note there are limited access roads for evacuation from the surrounding forested areas.

Meanwhile, the only blaze of note identified by the BC Wildfire Service earlier Sunday continued to grow.

The Izman Creek wildfire near Lytton is burning 245 hectares. This latest blaze comes just over four years after a wildfire destroyed much of the village.

As of Sunday evening, there are 82 active wildfires across the province, 21 of which were classified as out of control.