Flights scheduled at Marseille Airport have been suspended due to a wildfire raging close to the southern French port city, local authorities said Tuesday.

The prefecture urged people in the affected areas to stay indoors and off the roads. With the fire approaching Marseille, the prefecture also advised residents in the northern area of the city to remain inside with doors and windows closed to prevent toxic smoke from entering their homes.

Live TV footage showed light smoke giving the sky over Marseille’s old port a dusty aspect.

Some 168 firefighters, two helicopters and 68 engines were deployed to tackle the fire, which broke out near the town of Les Pennes-Mirabeau, with 350 hectares (865 acres) hit.

There have been no reports of casualties.

Marseille airport announced that the runway had been closed at around midday.

Several weeks of heat waves combined with strong winds have increased the risk of wildfires in southern France, with several breaking out over the past couple of days.