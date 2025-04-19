Several buildings in the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village east of Edmonton were destroyed or damaged Friday in a wildfire near Elk Island National Park.

The fire prompted an evacuation alert for nearby residents that has since been cancelled.

The wildfire is now considered to be contained, and Highway 16 has reopened in both directions after being closed for several hours.

Photos shared by RCMP on Friday show significant damage to the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village and an emergency alert issued at 8:24 p.m. advised residents living near the site to prepare for evacuation as a precaution — but that alert was cancelled at 8:51 p.m.

WATCH: Wildfire burning near Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village:

Wildfire east of Edmonton prompts evacuation This video captured by David Czerwinski shows a fast-spreading fire outside Elk Island National Park on Friday night. The flames spread to multiple structures in the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village, RCMP say, though the extent of the damages cannot yet be confirmed.

RCMP confirmed Friday night that the fire has spread to multiple structures in the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village — an open-air museum depicting life of early settlers and Ukrainian culture.

The village contains dozens of historic buildings. Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said the situation is evolving rapidly and the extent of the damages cannot yet be confirmed.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said crews will remain fighting what is left of the fire and are asking the public to remain vigilant and avoid any action that could interfere with fire crews.

Jay Zaal, spokesperson for Lamont County, said the village’s visitor centre has been impacted by the fire, which has now spread to the north side of Highway 16.

Multiple structures burned in the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village. (Fort Saskatchewan RCMP)

“Crews are working to contain the fire; high winds are creating challenges as it is too windy for air support,” Zaal told CBC by text message shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Elk Island National Park and neighbouring Lamont County are currently under a fire restriction.

Lamont County Emergency Services responded to the fire around 4 p.m. and called in mutual aid from Strathcona County, Zaal said.

A spokesperson for Alberta Wildfire told CBC News the fire falls outside of the province’s forest protection area and the regional firefighting agencies have not requested additional help.

RCMP said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.