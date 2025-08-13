The Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources says firefighters are back at the site of a large wildfire in the Halifax area on Wednesday morning.

There are 30 firefighters battling the wildfire in the wooded area of Susies Lake of the Bayers Lake Business Park since sunrise. The estimated size of the wildfire still remains at about 25 to 30 hectares.

“We have short window of favourable foggy, misty conditions for ground crews,” NSDNR said on X.

As of an update at 9 a.m. Wednesday, NSDNR said there are currently no aircrafts being used to battle the wildfire due to fog. Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the area.

The Halifax Regional Municipality said Tuesday night the Susies Lake wildfire is out of control but that progress was being made and that the fire was not expected to grow larger overnight. Some crews remained at the site for fire suppression and assessment.

“People are asked to avoid unnecessary travel into the Bayers Lake area, until advised otherwise, as reducing traffic congestion will help emergency crews respond to the fire,” the municipality said.

Evacuations were ordered for several businesses in the Bayers Lake Business Park on Tuesday afternoon. The area runs adjacent to a wooded area and was feeling the impact of the wildfire. However, local residents in homes were not told to evacuate.

A special air quality statement remains in place for the Halifax area as of Wednesday morning. It warns that smoke from nearby wildfires is reducing local air quality.