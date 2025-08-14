A quickly growing wildfire triggered evacuation orders in part of Thurston County on Wednesday afternoon.

A Level 3 evacuation order — meaning leave immediately — was issued at 4:20 p.m. in the area of Rainier Road Southeast between Military Road Southeast and 138th Avenue Southeast.

The fire had grown to more than 5 acres an hour after it reportedly started around 3 p.m., according to Watch Duty, a wildfire tracking app.

A Level 2 warning — to get ready — was issued east of Rainier Road to Rainier Acres Road and south of 128th Avenue Southeast and south of 138th to Finian Road, according to Thurston County Emergency Management.

Southeast Thurston Fire Chief Mark King said officials were worried about structures in the area, including multiple residences. At least one garage was burned Wednesday afternoon, said King, who did not immediately have additional details.

Thurston County Emergency Management is warning the public to avoid the area and to be aware of possible road congestion.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.