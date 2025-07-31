A rapidly growing wildfire has forced the closure of major highways and prompted tactical evacuations in British Columbia’s Okanagan region between West Kelowna and Peachland on Wednesday afternoon, July 30.

According to DriveBC and emergency officials, both directions of Highway 97 are closed between Peachland and the junction with Highway 97C due to an active wildfire, which covered an estimated 12 hectares by late afternoon.

Highway 97C, known as the Okanagan Connector, is also closed between the junctions of Highway 97 and Highway 5A, affecting more than 80 kilometers of roadway and severely disrupting transportation in the region.

The wildfire, centered near Drought Hill, has led to “tactical evacuations”, with the Central Okanagan Regional District’s emergency operations centre activating emergency reception centre at the Peachland Community Centre for evacuees.

Firefighting response and resident safety

Firefighting resources have been swiftly deployed, including helicopters, airtankers, and ground crews from the BC Wildfire Service, municipal fire departments, and contracted agencies.Helicopters are refueling at nearby Okanagan Lake, prompting RCMP to urge boaters to keep clear of firefighting aircraft operations.

So far, the fire is not categorized as a “wildfire of note” — a BC Wildfire Service designation for blazes that are especially dangerous or highly visible. There have been no immediate reports of significant property damage or injuries, but officials warn evacuation orders or alerts might be issued as conditions evolve.Early investigations suggest the fire was likely sparked by human activity rather than lightning or other natural causes. Officials believe the fire was sparked by a truck carrying a piece of equipment.Environment Canada’s ongoing heat warnings for the region have contributed to tinder-dry conditions, amplifying wildfire risk.

Impact on residents and regional transportation

The mass highway closures have stranded motorists and forced lengthy detours via alternate routes, including Highway 33 and Highway 3. Emergency officials are urging the public to avoid the area and only travel if necessary. According to regional communications officer Kari O’Rourke, “It was pretty much firefighters knocking on doors doing tactical evacuations” as they sought to move residents swiftly away from danger zones.

Provincial wildfire context

This incident is part of a severe wildfire season in British Columbia. On the same day, other large fires such as the Bear Creek wildfire near Harrison Lake and a fire south of Lytton are burning and threatening communities, with authorities issuing alerts and warnings throughout the province.

Emergency support and up-to-the-minute information are being provided to affected residents through cordemergency.ca and regional emergency operations channels. The duration of the highway closures remains uncertain as crews continue to battle the flames and protect local communities.