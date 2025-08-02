British Columbia’s wildfire has intensified dramatically in the past 24 hours, with the number of active wildfires more than doubling, from 61 on Thursday(July 31) to 134 on Friday morning, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The rapid rise is being linked to over 35,000 lightning strikes recorded across the province on July 30 and 31, with more storm activity expected. Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches across large portions of the southern Interior and northeastern regions Friday, increasing concerns of further lightning-sparked wildfires.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” warned BCWS information officer Emelie Peacock, noting that despite a recent cooling trend and some rainfall, fire conditions remain volatile, especially in the southern Interior, where high temperatures earlier in the week contributed to worsening fire behavior.

Peacock added that while much of BC had a relatively cool start to wildfire season, the southern half of the province is now fully engaged in fire activity. She advised long weekend travelers to consult wildfire and road condition updates, as fire conditions and access routes can shift rapidly.

Major fires across the province

Live Events

One of the most alarming wildfires is the Wesley Ridge fire, burning northwest of Nanaimo near Cameron Lake. The fire has doubled in size over the past 24 hours, growing from 60 to 125 hectares. It is currently classified as out of control.

An evacuation order is in effect for homes on the north side of Cameron Lake, including properties along Chalet Road near Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park. While the park remains open, the campground is under an evacuation alert, and day-use areas at Cameron Lake and Beaufort along Highway 4 are closed to support firefighting efforts.

The Regional District of Nanaimo has also issued an evacuation alert for nearly 300 homes in Little Qualicum River Village. Fire crews, including over 40 firefighters and helicopters, are battling the aggressive blaze in steep, challenging terrain. The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

Drought Hill Fire (Between Peachland and Kelowna)

The Drought Hill fire, located approximately two kilometers north of Peachland between Highway 97C and Highway 97, has burned 57 hectares. Authorities have now lifted evacuation orders for roughly 400 properties affected earlier in the week.

The BCWS has reclassified the fire as “being held,” meaning it is not expected to spread beyond its current boundaries. Eleven wildland firefighters are currently on scene. This fire is also suspected to be human-caused.

Cantilever Bar Fire (Near Lytton)

In the Interior, the Cantilever Bar wildfire, located 10 kilometers south of Lytton, has grown to 1,262 hectares. The fire, described as having a vigorous surface spread and visible flame activity, has prompted evacuation orders for two properties within the Lytton First Nation.

Seventy-seven wildland firefighters and five helicopters are on scene.

Bear Creek Fire (Near Harrison Hot Springs)

A 124-hectare fire burning out of control on the east side of Harrison Lake has triggered an evacuation alert for the North Cascade Bay area.

The BCWS has warned of increasing hazards including rockfall along the Harrison East Forest Road. Drivers heading north are being turned back, while southbound traffic leaving the area is being allowed through.

Pitt Meadows Fire

In Pitt Meadows, a smaller 0.1-hectare fire near Richardson Road has been held, but two homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution. There are no reported injuries to people or animals.

The fire response is being led by local fire services with support from the BCWS. The cause of this blaze remains under investigation.

Snaking River Wildfire (Cariboo Region)

The Snaking River wildfire, discovered July 31 about 65 kilometers west of Quesnel, has quickly expanded to 300 hectares. Though no structures are currently threatened, an evacuation alert has been issued for rural areas nearby. Smoke is visible from Quesnel and Highway 97.

This fire is believed to have been started by lightning.

Wildfire situation in BC continues to evolve rapidly, and officials urge residents and travelers to monitor updates through the BC Wildfire Service and DriveBC.ca for the latest information on evacuation orders, road closures, and air quality.

