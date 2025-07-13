Grand Canyon wildfires force evacuations and burn tens of thousands of acres

Two wildfires burning near the Grand Canyon’s North Rim have scorched over 45,000 acres of dry brush and vegetation, prompting widespread evacuations across the Kaibab National Forest and extending north toward the Utah border, according to state and federal officials.

The Bureau of Land Management is working alongside Coconino County fire officials to manage evacuation orders impacting hundreds of people in the affected regions. Both fires remain 0 per cent contained as of Sunday, July 13, with nearly 600 firefighting personnel assigned to the active suppression efforts. Additionally, at least 500 visitors were evacuated from public park areas within the North Rim vicinity where the fires continue to burn.

The White Sage Fire has burned more than 40,000 acres near the canyon’s North Rim. This fire was ignited by lightning strikes from thunderstorms and quickly spread through areas dense with pinyon pine and juniper trees, aided by gusty winds and low humidity. The Dragon Bravo Fire has consumed more than 5,000 acres nearby, fire officials reported.

“On the ground resources are now focusing on a full suppression strategy to protect structures in the North Rim developed area,” Grand Canyon Park officials stated on InciWeb, the interagency incident reporting system. The steep and rugged terrain has made firefighting efforts more challenging, and ongoing dry weather conditions increase the risk of further spread.

Park officials have announced that closures in the North Rim area are expected to remain in place until at least August 9 or until containment is achieved.