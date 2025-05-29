Wildlife crossings save lives. There are 1-2 million collisions with large animals in the U.S. each year. Roughly 26,000 people are injured and 200 are killed.

As an environmental group, we often lean into the wildlife side of the story. Wildlife crossings not only reduce animal deaths but also reconnect habitats, giving animals room to migrate and wander.

And yet the road safety benefits are also huge. I was interviewed for this side of the story by Caresse Jackman, National Consumer Investigative Reporter for Gray Media & InvestigateTV.

Caresse’s story references a survey by Environment America Research & Policy Center in which 87% of those surveyed support building more wildlife crossings. You can check out the details here.

In the meantime, for all you drivers, be safe out there.