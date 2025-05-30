After years of disturbing complaints and documented violations, the West Coast Game Park Safari near Bandon, Oregon, has finally been raided by state and federal authorities.

According to The Oregonian, Thursday’s raid followed a long investigation into the park’s alleged mistreatment of animals, which included multiple USDA violations and harrowing inspection reports.

USDA records dating back nearly a decade revealed grim conditions for the park’s over 400 animals. Among the most alarming findings: a dead tiger stored in the same freezer as animal food, underfed big cats with visible bones, and rats in food prep areas.

In one report, a 10-year-old lion was described as having “ribs showing, spine visible, jutting hip bones and muscle wasting.” A 15-year-old black leopard was also noted as “quite thin” with clear signs of neglect.

The park, founded in 1968, was once known for offering up-close experiences with lions, tigers, and bears. But in recent years, online reviews and animal advocacy complaints painted a different picture — one of cramped cages, lifeless animals, and indifference. In 2016, staff even shot and killed two black bears after one reacted to a car backfiring.

In 2023, the park was cited for a “critical” violation after allowing visitors to pet large, dangerous animals, such as a juvenile jaguar and a Syrian brown bear.

Despite years of warnings, officials delayed action until recently, prompting concern from locals like Julie Krisic, who told The Oregonian, “The entire state turns a blind eye” to animal suffering.

Animal lovers and advocates have had enough. Facilities like this must be held accountable, not just raided once things spiral.

Speak up, Support ethical sanctuaries, and never pay to see wild animals confined in roadside zoos. Animals deserve care, space, and dignity — not neglect hidden behind ticket booths.

This article by Nicholas Vincent was first published by One Green Planet on 21 May 2025.Lead Image: Image Credit :Tami Freed/Shutterstock.



Wildlife in catastrophic decline

The 73% decline in vertebrate wildlife populations during the last 50 years (mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish), is primarily driven by human activities that threaten biodiversity.

Habitat Loss and Degradation – human activities like deforestation, urbanization, and agriculture have led to the destruction and fragmentation of natural habitats, reducing the space and resources available for wildlife.

Pollution – air, water, and soil pollution from industrial activities, agriculture, and other sources can harm wildlife directly or indirectly by affecting their habitats and food sources.

Climate Change – changing weather patterns, rising temperatures, and sea levels are disrupting ecosystems and impacting species’ ability to adapt and survive.

Overexploitation of Resources – unsustainable hunting, fishing, and logging practices can lead to the depletion of populations and the loss of biodiversity.

Invasive Species – the introduction of non-native species can disrupt ecosystems, compete with native species, and threaten their survival.

Help to protect wildlife by donating as little as $5. Our conservation partners spend at least 80 percent of the money raised on actual fieldwork rather than administration and fundraising.