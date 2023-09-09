Wilko closures ‘another nail in the coffin of the high street’

Wilko customers have been speaking of their sadness to see the brand closing many of its locations.

Michael Penning, 74, a business consultant from Acton who was shopping for paint brushes, told PA: “I think it’s a shame, a big big shame, it’s another nail in the coffin for the high street.

“It kind of filled a gap Woolworths left, it doesn’t have everything, but it filled a gap. I’m not sure what’s going to fill the void.

“It’s just such a good place to shop for so many different things.

“They’re competitive in price and the quality is pretty good.

“It’s going to be another empty unit on the high street.

“They’ve got their own reasons why their business model is not working, but it must be like for everyone in retail – the pressures from rents, rates and energy.”