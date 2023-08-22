These fake sites sprung up even after Wilkos stopped selling goods online with the brand no longer offering home delivery or collection services.

These sites, which have been set up by malicious parties, offer hefty discounts on apparent Wilko goods.

One such site had a couch on sale for £25 and an adult’s electric bike for the same price.

It’s been an honour. Read an open letter from Mark Jackson, wilko CEO, here: https://t.co/02l5KXljR2 pic.twitter.com/0FYbL32Yoc — wilko (@LoveWilko) August 10, 2023

PwC, which was appointed to help the administration-hit retailer find new buyers, is now being tasked with trying to close 10 fake websites as well.

A PwC spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of a number of fake Wilko websites which are offering Wilko products at heavily discounted prices.

“These websites are not genuine and have been set up to scam users, the only legitimate Wilko website is www.wilko.com.

“We are in the process of working with the relevant authorities to have these websites removed. We would like to remind our customers that all Wilko sales are now in-store and you are unable to purchase items online.”

Lisa Webb, consumer law expert at Which?, added: “Criminals are always on the lookout for new ways to part people from their hard-earned cash and these dodgy websites offering heavily discounted Wilko goods are no exception.

“If you are keen to get a bargain from Wilko, you can only buy in-store at the moment so anything online should be taken with a pinch of salt. If you or a loved one do fall victim to a scam then contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud or Police Scotland.”

You really are making us blush with all this love 🥰 #savewilko pic.twitter.com/6vXUGDMTpb — wilko (@LoveWilko) August 5, 2023

The BBC shared a number of ways users can avoid getting caught out by fake brand websites.

One way to do this includes checking the URL to ensure it matches your intended site.

Copycat websites often have similar URLs to the companies they are mimicking but there are usually small differences such as spelling errors.

The ‘padlock’ icon on sites is another way to see if it is legitimate as this usually indicates if the site is secure. However, you should not rely on this completely.

Users can also look for reviews on the website to give themselves an indication of how other people have experienced the page.