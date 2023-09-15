Cardano (ADA) has been making waves recently, pulled up by a newly found enthusiastic demand pressure at the $0.24 support level. Investors and enthusiasts are eagerly watching to see if this bullish trajectory is solid enough to inspire confidence in a more extended recovery.

After a period of uncertainty, ADA’s price has seen a resurgence, thanks in part to the $0.24 support level. This renewed demand has ignited a relief rally, catching the attention of traders and analysts alike. But, the question on everyone’s mind is whether this upward momentum can be sustained.

According to a recent price analysis, if the current buying momentum persists, ADA could appreciate by another 3% within the week. This modest yet encouraging gain hints at the cryptocurrency’s resilience. However, there’s a significant obstacle standing in the way of a more substantial bullish turn.

As of the latest available data, ADA is priced at approximately $0.254026 on CoinGecko, with a 2.6% gain in the last 24 hours and a slight 1.3% decline over the past seven days.

ADA Breaks Through The Dynamic Resistance

A formidable dynamic resistance level has thwarted bulls’ attempts to push ADA higher on three distinct occasions in the past. To inspire true confidence in a prolonged uptrend, ADA’s price must decisively breach this overhead resistance.

ADA market cap registers at nearly $9 billion today. Chart: TradingView.com

Analysts suggest that achieving this feat could have a cascading effect, repositioning the resistance as newfound support. If this occurs, it could propel ADA’s price by an impressive 12.3%, pushing it to the $0.28 mark, with the possibility of reaching $0.30 in the near future.

However, not all analyses are equally optimistic. A separate assessment notes a lack of bullish signals in the short term. ADA’s price has been largely stagnant, fluctuating within the $0.25-$0.29 range. This has led to concerns about the cryptocurrency’s immediate prospects.

ADA seven-day price performance. Source: Coingecko

Cardano: Challenges In The Midterm

Looking further ahead, the midterm outlook for ADA remains uncertain. The resistance levels set by Bitcoin are acting as a formidable barrier in the cryptocurrency market, making ADA a less favorable candidate for a bullish breakout.

While there are positive signs of potential gains in the short term, the cryptocurrency faces significant challenges, particularly in breaking through dynamic resistance levels and overcoming the shadow of Bitcoin’s dominance.

Investors and enthusiasts will be closely monitoring ADA’s performance in the coming weeks to see if it can sustain its recovery and inspire confidence in a more extended bullish trend.

