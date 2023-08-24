Whether you love the show or absolutely hate it, there’s no denying that the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That is a hot topic these days with the power to send the internet ablaze. From seeing of Kim Cattrall’s big (but short) return to Carrie and Aidan’s steamy reunion, there’s a lot of juicy gossip for people to talk about regarding this series, whether it’s good, bad, or somewhere in between. And with the second season finale airing today, it’s honestly now time to talk about Carrie and co.’s future and what viewers could most likely expect from And Just Like That Season 3.

And we just found out for sure that it’s happening, for better or worse!

Executive producer Michael Patrick King shared the big news earlier this week, saying, “We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season 3.”

When will And Just Like That Season 3 premiere?

Given a bit of a writers and actors strike going on in TV land, it’s difficult to say when fans could expect the third season to debut. If you look at the show’s history, however, you can get somewhat of a sense of what the timeline might look like. Season 1 premiered in December 2021, with Season 2 hitting the streaming platform in June 2023. If that time frame remained the same, then audiences could expect Season 3 to come out roughly a year and a half from now, which would make it December 2024. Maybe January 2025? But again, this is all just conjecture at this point and we might have to add some weeks or months as the strike drama plays out.

Who is returning for Season 3?

Even though we know how Season 2 ends now, there’s no way to know for sure who could be back for another season. But considering that this isn’t a crime drama and no one will end up murdered (probably), there’s a solid chance everyone who was in Season 2 could come back for more if the opportunity presented itself. Naturally, one would assume the show’s three big leads, Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt), and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), would be automatic givens to return. And even though the Aidan storyline ends in a very confusing way, John Corbett will likely be around at least a bit.

The same goes for other OG members like Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), and Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), who have remained crucial parts of the story — though many of us would agree that poor Steve deserves better than what he’s been given lately. Then there are newbies Sara Ramírez (Che Diaz), Karen Pittman (Dr. Nya Wallace), Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel), Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley), and Christopher Jackson (Herbert Wexley), whose characters could definitely fit into future seasons in some form or another.

Will Samatha appear in Season 3 of And Just Like That?

While we got a tiny glimpse of Samantha in Season 2, it’s not likely that we’ll see her again any time soon. She spoke about it with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY in June.

“I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha, she said. “She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her.”

But although she’s appreciative, that’s it.

“That’s as far as I’m going to go,” she concluded.

Will Carrie and Aidan stay together in Season 3?

While many audience members were hoping for something solid to happen between the second-chance couple, all we got was a lot of ambiguity. It’s totally not clear what their long-distance relationship will look like in the future, but it would be pretty boring if Carrie was just monogamous and happy for an entire season.

Producer Sarah Jessica Parker agrees — and hinted that Carrie isn’t about to settle down.

“There’s not just one borough in New York, there’s a lot of boroughs. And there’s a lot of interesting people in New York and specifically, there’s a lot of interesting men and I would think that Carrie is still curious enough to want to know what else is out there,” Parker told ET.