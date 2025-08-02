On Tuesday, a social media user believed to be an active-duty member of the Pakistan Army uploaded a video clearly showing the helicopter airborne, apparently conducting field airport support missions from a military base.
The video was captioned: “First look at Pakistan’s Z-10ME attack helicopter armed with next-gen air-to-ground missiles.”
This followed a photo posted on Monday by another user showing a Z-10ME undergoing ground maintenance. The helicopter bore the words “Pakistan Army” and serial number “786-301” on its fuselage and tail.
The image marked the first credible evidence of the Z-10ME’s operational status within the Pakistan Army Aviation Corps.