Solana is correcting gains from the $25 resistance against the US Dollar. SOL price could accelerate lower if there is a break below the $21 support.

SOL price started a fresh decline after it failed to clear the $25 resistance against the US Dollar.

The price is now trading below $22.00 and the 100 simple moving average (4 hours).

There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $22.00 on the 4-hour chart of the SOL/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair could break the $21 support and accelerate lower toward $18.80.

Solana Price Visits Key Support

After a steady increase, Solana struggled to clear the $25 resistance zone. SOL formed a high at $24.77 and recently started a fresh decline.

There was a move below the $24.00 and $23.50 levels. The bears pushed the price below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $18.75 swing low to the $24.77 high. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $22.00 on the 4-hour chart of the SOL/USD pair.

SOL is now trading below $22.00 and the 100 simple moving average (4 hours). It is also showing bearish signs below $22, like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

However, the bulls are now protecting the $21.00 support. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $18.75 swing low to the $24.77 high. On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $22.00 level and the trend line.

Source: SOLUSD on TradingView.com

The first major resistance is near the $22.50 level. A clear move above the $22.50 resistance might send the price toward the $23.50 resistance. The next key resistance is near $24.00. Any more gains might send the price toward the $25.00 level.

More Losses in SOL?

If SOL fails to recover above the $22.00 resistance, it could continue to move down. Initial support on the downside is near the $21.00 level.

The first major support is near the $20.30 level. If there is a close below the $20.00 support, the price could decline toward the $20.00 support. In the stated case, there is a risk of more downsides toward the $18.80 support in the near term.

Technical Indicators

4-Hours MACD – The MACD for SOL/USD is gaining pace in the bearish zone.

4-Hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for SOL/USD is below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $21.00, and $20.30.

Major Resistance Levels – $22.00, $22.50, and $24.00.