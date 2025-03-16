



If it seems like Will Ferrell is everywhere lately, your mind’s not playing practical jokes. Whether he’s chain smoking in his “Elf” costume at a LA Kings hockey game, starring in “SNL 50: The Anniversary Special,” appearing in the credits of the HBO series “Succession” or getting a “Wolverine”-style makeover from his friend and “Spirited” costar, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell isn’t just a funny actor; he’s also a comedic icon and a cultural juggernaut.

And, he’s very rich.

From his humble beginnings with the Los Angeles improv troupe The Groundlings to his breakout performances on “Saturday Night Live,” Ferrell’s signature brand of outrageous humor has made audiences laugh for more than three decades—and earned the funnyman substantial net wealth.

At one point, Ferrell was one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors, consistently commanding $20 million per film. He’s also taken a leading role behind the camera in recent years, serving as executive producer on hit series like “Succession” and “Dead to Me.”

Ferrell’s side hustles include co-creating the Funny or Die website brand—it has a combined total of 40 million followers and was recently sold for an undisclosed amount.

He also owns a stake in two major soccer teams: Leeds United, an English football club, and the Los Angeles FC (LAFC), which won the MLS Cup in 2022, both as part of an A-list team of celebrity investors.

In fact, Ferrell’s so rich, he even turned down a $29 million offer for an “Elf” sequel just because he didn’t think the script was that good.

So, what’s his net worth now?

Will Ferrell’s net worth in 2025

According to online sources, Will Ferrell has a net worth of $160 million. This comes from his long career as a popular film star, beginning with 2003’s “Old School.” As Frank “The Tank” Ricard, Ferrell convinces his grown friends to turn their house into a fraternity; the film was a surprise hit, generating $100 million at the box office, and cementing his star power.

Ferrell is known for his gift of over-the-top physical comedy, summed up as “hilarious, anxious zealotry” by The New York Times, creating unforgettable characters like the endlessly enthusiastic Buddy in “Elf,” the 2003 Christmas movie, the narcissistic NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby in 2006’s “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” and Ron Burgundy, the unenlightened newscaster with lactose intolerance in 2004’s “Anchorman.”

In 2025, he co-starred in “You’re Cordially Invited,” a romantic comedy about double booked weddings alongside Reese Witherspoon—the two met during the taping of the first episode of “Saturday Night Live” after the September 11, 2001 attacks and quickly became part of each other’s mutual fan clubs.

But while Ferrell’s gift for cracking people up frequently involves showcasing his chubby Dad bod, his most lucrative films are actually geared toward younger audiences. 2014’s “The Lego Movie” and its sequel, 2019’s “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” grossed a combined $658.2 million dollars worldwide. In both, Ferrell portrayed two roles, narrating the voice of the evil boss, Lord Business, whose actions threaten to destroy the Lego universe, as well as the live-action character, The Man Upstairs.

He also played the CEO of Mattel, the insensitive villain in 2023’s smash hit, “Barbie,” which generated over a billion dollars at the box office.

Ferrell himself reportedly took home $10 million for his role in “Barbie,” and $20 million for “The Lego Movie.” He’s rumored to have received $20 million paydays for his roles in “Semi-Pro” (2008), “Kicking & Screaming” (2005), “Bewitched” (2005), and “Land of the Lost” (2009), so you can see how quickly his wealth has grown.

Here’s a look at how Ferrell’s other top films:

Will Ferrell’s 10 biggest box office hits

MovieWeb and Google Year Film Will Ferrell’s Role Budget Box Office 2023 “Barbie” Mattel CEO $145 million $1.44 billion 2014 “The Lego Movie” Lord Business/The Man Upstairs $60 million $468.1 million 2022 “Spirited” Ghost of Christmas Present $75 million $395 million 2010 “Megamind” Megamind $130 million $321.9 million 2005 “Wedding Crashers” Chazz Reinhold $40 million $288 million 2016 “Daddy’s Home” Brad $50 million $242.8 million 2003 “Elf” Buddy $33 million $225.1 million 1999 “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” Mustafa $33 million $206 million 2019 “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” Lord Business/The Man Upstairs $99 million $199.6 million 2013 “Anchorman 2” Ron Burgundy $50 million $173.6 million

Will Ferrell’s early life and Hollywood career

John William Ferrell was born in Irvine California on July 16, 1967. His mother, Betty Kay, was an elementary school and community college teacher. Roy Lee Ferrell Jr. was a musician who traveled frequently, playing gigs with bands like the Righteous Brothers. His parents divorced when he was eight although they remained on amicable terms. He has a younger brother, Patrick.

Ferrell found his name to be a source of perpetual embarrassment, dreading the first day of each school year when he would have to explain to the teacher (and everyone else in the classroom) why he went by Will. He said he turned to comedy as a way to alleviate boredom in the “Mayberry-like” Irvine suburb he lived in, realizing that he could make his classmates laugh by purposely slipping and falling down, or reading the morning announcements using funny voices.

At the University of Southern California, where he obtained a BA in sports information, Ferrell delighted his friends by dressing up as a janitor who muttered crazily and wheeled his cleaning bucket into their classrooms during their professors’ lectures. He also joined the Delta Tau delta fraternity and was known to streak around campus.

After graduating in 1990, Ferrell held a series of hapless jobs that would serve as comedic inspiration: One example was when he worked as a hotel valet and inadvertently drove a too-tall van into a parking garage, tearing the rack off its roof.

In 1994, he successfully auditioned for the LA improv troupe, The Groundlings. The group had also gained the notice of “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, who was looking to refresh the cast of his popular late night TV show. So, he invited Ferrell to try out for the show, and Ferrell nailed the part. He joined the “SNL” cast in 1995, along with fellow Groundlings members Cheri Oteri and Chris Kattan.

Ferrell became the show’s breakout star, creating memorable impersonations of George W. Bush, Attorney General Janet Reno, Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, and “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, to name a few. He enjoyed a seven-year run until 2002, when he left New York to pursue film projects. Michaels told The Hollywood Reporter that he considered Ferrell to be among the top two or three best “SNL” cast members of all time.

“Saturday Night Live” was also where Ferrell would meet the person who would become his best friend, writer Harper Steele. The writer took Ferrell under her wing when he first started on the show in 1995, and their mix of sarcastic and self-deprecating comedy fit perfectly together. Steele, whose given name was Andrew, transitioned to a woman in 2022, and the two friends embarked on a cross-country road trip, chronicling their journey in the 2024 documentary, “Will & Harper.” It earned an Oscar nomination that year.

Will Ferrell’s business ventures

Another “SNL” writer pivotal to Ferrell’s career was Adam McKay; they collaborated on several films together, including “Anchorman,” before forming a production company, Gary Sanchez Productions (named after a fictional Paraguayan financier) in 2006.

The company was responsible for more than a dozen comedic films that earned a combined $1.7 billion at the box office, including some of Ferrell’s biggest hits, like “Anchorman 2” and “Daddy’s Home;” unfortunately, Ferrell and McKay ended their friendship on an acrimonious note in 2019, when McKay went behind Ferrell’s back to hire John C. Reilly to play LA Lakers owner Jerry Buss in HBO series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” a role that Ferrell, who’s a huge Lakers fan, had wanted to play himself.

Gary Sanchez Productions also masterminded the award winning Funny or Die website brand, although the venture was sold to American film producer Henry R. Muñoz III for an undisclosed amount in 2021. Ferrell remains involved as a creative collaborator.

Ferrell has also diversified his business interests by investing in his passion: sports. The comedian also owns a stake in the Leeds United English football club, along with a team of other high profile investors that includes Michael Phelps, Russell Crowe and Jordan Spieth. This added to his growing portfolio of sports investments, as he also is part-owner of The Los Angeles FC (LAFC), along with Mia Hamm and Magic Johnson.

Will Ferrell’s endorsement deals

Ferrell’s earnest, overeager demeanor is an advertiser’s dream. He’s promoted products for a range of American brands through the years, from Apple to Chrysler, Disneyland, Dodge, and even PayPal.

Ferrell, pictured with his wife, Viveca Paulin, sons Magnus and Axel, and Ferrell’s mother, Betty Kay Overman, at the “Despicable Me 4” premiere in New York City in 2024. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Universal Pictures and Illumination

Will Ferrell’s personal life

Ferrell met Swedish actress and art auctioneer Viveca Paulin during a summer acting program at Costa Mesa’s South Coast Repertory Theatre in 1991. After dating briefly, they became good friends and stayed in touch when Ferrell moved to New York for “Saturday Night Live” in 1995. Their romance rekindled in the intervening years, and they were married on August 12, 2000.

Ferrell says the secret to their long-lasting relationship is simply making each other laugh.

The couple shares three sons: Magnus, born in 2004, Mattias (b. 2006) and Axel (b. 2010). They are often seen hanging out with their Dad at sporting events, and Ferrell tries to embarrass them whenever he can.

Will Ferrell’s real estate portfolio

Ferrell and Paulin own properties around the world: In Los Angeles, New York, and Stockholm.

Ferrell bought a $9.9 million Los Angeles mansion from comedian Ellen DeGeneres in 2007. Spread out over 2.25 acres, the compound, which is nicknamed “The Crash Pad,” features a swimming pool, soccer field, multiple guest houses, and a botanical garden.

Architectural Digest profiled the family’s Manhattan loft in 2016. Set inside a Victorian era printing factory, the unit spans 2,800 square feet of living space outfitted in an understated, Scandinavian style and features an impressive collection of 20th century art.

The family also owns a summer cottage in the Swedish town of Gnesta, just south of Stockholm.

