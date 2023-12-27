Sometimes the Scary Mommy Confessional sees your most intimate, individual secrets — and sometimes, it sees those everyday annoyances every parent can relate to. Like the inability to go to the bathroom alone for a good five-plus years of your life (while your partner seemingly has no trouble spending half an hour at a time on the toilet, uninterrupted). This is just one topic you’ll find in our roundup this week. Read on for confessions about single parenting, secret love, and more.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, please tell all through the link here. And if you want to browse past Confessions, head here.

I dread picking up the phone because it’s likely the school calling again…. Confessional #39182736

I secretly want another baby with my new partner…we already have five between us! Confessional #39109287

Being a single mom sucks and it’s lonely AF Confessional #38192837

I’m tired of my husband not noticing I’m not okay. Confessional #38192873

I have loved someone for 13 years and still do, but it is not my husband. Confessional #36278726

I wish I had no imagination and no empathy. I envy those who don’t give a sh*t. Confessional #33162647

I have $20k in credit card debt and my husband has no idea. I’m terrified. Confessional #33299018

I’d have another baby if I wasn’t absolutely traumatized by my postpartum experience. Confessional #30918273

My daughter is sensitive AF and I can’t stand it. Confessional #38192827

Sick of friends talking sh*t abt their husbands and then roll their eyes when I have nothing Confessional #39019287

My baby is thriving in a single parent household. Confessional #34481726

Sometimes I wish I would get really sick so everyone else will realize how much I do for them Confessional #39109928

Will I ever sh*t again in peace?! Confessional #31283938

I’m so over stimulated after teaching all day I just want to be left alone. Confessional #32817263

Some days I just want to stay in bed and not answer the phone or emails Confessional #31289387

I need a break from life to find me again Confessional #34176254