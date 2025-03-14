UN report finds systemic sexual and gender-based violence against Palestinians.

A United Nations investigation concludes Israel has carried out genocidal acts by destroying Gaza’s main fertility clinic and maternity hospitals.

Israel has rejected the report, which also alleges sexual violence.

What are the implications? And will there be accountability?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Sari Bashi – programme director at Human Rights Watch

Muhammad Dahleh – human rights lawyer

Arwa Damon – founder of the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance