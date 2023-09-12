People swear they were only using 100% cannabidiol (CBD), yet they failed their drug tests anyway. But urine screenings don’t check for CBD, so how can using this cannabis compound get you in trouble?

“CBD will not cause a false positive,” says Steven Dudley, PharmD, a clinical toxicologist and director of the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center. “When people who use CBD products test positive for a cannabis or marijuana drug test, it’s linked to one thing: contamination with THC.”

Many CBD companies tell you their products contain small amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active ingredient in marijuana that gets you high. But according to Dudley, mislabeling is a big problem. As a result, THC might be in so-called 100% CBD oil or other CBD products labeled as THC-free. In fact, that’s one reason CBD is not recommended if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. High doses have caused harm to developing fetuses in animal studies. The health effects of CBD in unborn human babies is not known.