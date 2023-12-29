After the arrival of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, fans have been eagerly waiting for news on Fantastic Beasts 4. After his role was recast for Secrets of Dumbledore, many also wish to find out if Johnny Depp will return as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 4.

Will Johnny Depp return as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 4?

Despite Mads Mikkelsen teasing otherwise, Johnny Depp isn’t likely to return as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 4.

After the lukewarm box office returns of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrest of Dumbledore, the future of the Fantastic Beasts franchise is uncertain. Warner Bros. initially planned to release 5 Fantastic Beasts movies. But the first 3 outings produced diminishing returns at the box office, with The Secrets of Dumbledore ending up as the lowest-grossing movie of the Wizarding World franchise. As a result, Fantastic Beasts 4 is currently unlikely.

But even if the film happens, we shouldn’t expect Johnny Depp to come back to his role as Grindelwald. After replacing Depp as the Wizarding World villain, actor Mads Mikkelsen teased that Depp could still return to the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

But another recasting for the role would only further confusion and Depp hasn’t publicly shown any interest in returning either.

Why was Johnny Depp replaced in Fantastic Beasts?

Warner Bros. dropped Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald following public controversies involving him and his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

An article published by The Sun in April 2018 called Depp a “wife beater.” The actor later sued its parent company News Group Newspapers (NGN). But he lost the libel case in London in 2020, and the allegations made by Amber Heard against him led to many studios dropping him from various projects.

Disney let him go from his role as Jack Sparrow while Warner Bros. decided to recast Grindelwald after the London court’s verdict went against him.

For more updates, check out some Aquaman 2 Easter Eggs. Also, find out whether Bradley Cooper wore a prosthetic nose in Maestro.