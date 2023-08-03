The Hindi film industry is abuzz with anticipation as two much-awaited sequels, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues and OMG 2, gear up for a thrilling box office clash. Both films are the successors to their respective historic blockbusters, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and OMG! Oh My God, which have left an indelible mark on audiences’ hearts.

Gadar 2: A Blockbuster in the Making with Strong Pre-Release Advances!

Gadar 2, helmed by the dynamic duo of Sunny Deol and director Anil Sharma, is generating a massive pre-release buzz. Despite the duo facing some setbacks in the past, the strong advances for the film are indicating a triumphant return to the silver screen. The response from single screens has been overwhelming, and even the top 3 national chains, PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, have joined the party by selling an impressive number of advance tickets. As of 11 am on 3rd August, the film has secured 1700 tickets in PVR, 1200 tickets in Inox, and an astounding 5200 tickets in Cinepolis. These remarkable numbers, achieved eight days before its release, are setting the stage for a potential massive opening day collection, with projections pegged at over Rs 25 crores.

Also read this : Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel Groove On Main Nikla Gaddi Leke From Gadar 2, Check Out The Song

OMG 2 Surpasses Expectations: The Frenzy Continues with Strong Advance Ticket Sales!

On the other hand, OMG 2, the sequel to the super-hit dramedy OMG! Oh My God, is also garnering substantial interest from the audience. The cult following of its predecessor has played a pivotal role in drawing audiences to book tickets in advance, even before the trailer release. As of 11 am on 3rd August, OMG 2 has secured 1100 tickets in PVR, 550 tickets in Inox, and 350 tickets in Cinepolis. Surprisingly, the advances for this film have surpassed the last half a dozen Akshay Kumar films, signaling a promising double-digit start. However, it is worth noting that the film has been certified A with 27 modifications, adding an intriguing element to its prospects.

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 – A Battle for Box Office Supremacy!

Both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 have the potential to strike gold at the box office, primarily due to their association with their original super-hit predecessors. The beloved characters and gripping storylines have left a lasting impact on viewers, building immense excitement for these sequels.

The audience can expect a thrilling showdown at the box office as the two films release concurrently. It remains to be seen whether the Barbieheimer effect, a term coined to describe the simultaneous success of two major films, will come into play. Nevertheless, the cinema enthusiasts are in for a treat with the anticipated clash of these potential blockbusters.

As the release date draws near, fans eagerly await the opening day verdict to see which film will emerge victorious. The battle of the sequels is set to electrify the Hindi box office, and cinephiles are in for an unforgettable cinematic experience as both Gadar 2 and OMG 2 grace the silver screen.

Stay tuned for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related