Welcome to Samdalri will air a new episode on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 10:30 p.m. KST on JTBC and Netflix. The series follows the story of two childhood best friends turned ex-lovers—Cho Yong-Phil (Ji Chang-Wook) and Cho Sam-Dal (Shin Hye-Sun). The two reunite eight years after their separation, only to possibly rekindle their romance. So far, the drama has been significantly popular among viewers.

The newly released trailer for Welcome to Samdalri teases tension after Cho Sam-Dal’s mother, Go Mi-Ja, disappears at sea. The striking resemblance between Go Mi-Ja (Kim Mi-Kyung) and Bu Mi-Jaa’s (Jung Yu-Mi), Yong-Phil’s mother, accidents only raise tensions about the former’s safety. Meanwhile, both the childhood best friends try to navigate their reunion and feelings while receiving criticism from Yong-Phil’s father, Cho Sang-Tae (Yoo Oh-Seung).

Welcome to Samdalri episode 9 trailer teases the ongoing search for Shin Hye-Sun’s mother

Episode 9 of Welcome to Samdalri will continue to show an intensive search for Cho Sam-Dal’s mother, Go Mi-Ja. In the previous episode, Go Mi-Ja continues her job as a hanyeo (female divers who harvest sea life) despite her health condition. She suffers the same accident as that of Yong-Phil’s mother, Bu Mi-Ja, many years ago. Due to her weak heart, she is unable to come up and is lost in the sea. Meanwhile, the residents gather to look for her.

Sam-Dal, who has been unaware of her mother’s health, will discover the same after hearing from Yong-Phil. The latter, a weather forecaster, discovers the accident from the company cameras. All of them, including Sam-Dal’s family, rush to look for Go Mi-Jaa. In the newly released trailer, the residents look worried for her safety.

Cho Hae-Dal’s daughter worries that the sea will take away her grandmother. Meanwhile, the residents wonder if the sea has claimed another life. Yong-Phil assures a devastated Sam-Dal that her mother will be just fine. In another scene, Yong-Phil has an argument with his father about not being able to overcome grief. This scene only raises more anticipation around Bu Mi-Ja’s death and Yong-Phil and Sam-Dal’s break-up.

By the end of the trailer, a conversation between Go Mi-Ja and her granddaughter comes to light. Go Mi-Ja reveals how she’s most scared of the sea as it took away her best friend, Bu Mi-Jaa. The trailer ends with her sitting on the seashore and recalling her friend waving to her.

To see if Go Mi-Ja is safe, tune in to Welcome to Samdalri episode 9 on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 10:30 p.m. KST on JTBC and Netflix.