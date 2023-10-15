Will Smith has finally responded to the recent spate of tell-all interviews by his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and his response may be quite shocking to those who may be taking up for him against the Woo actress.

Smith was quoted in an interview with his wife for The New York Times, in an article dated Saturday (October 14). Perhaps surprisingly, he was quite supportive of her sometimes-discomfiting revelations.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties,” he said to the outlet, while also saying that Jada has more compassion and resilience than he initially realized.

This revelation may come as a shock to ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, who took a break from his sports takes to rip into Jada Pinkett Smith over what he called “emasculating” behaviors towards Will Smith.

On Saturday (October 14), the popular ESPN commentator posted a video to his Instagram in which he pleaded with the actor to stop treating her husband the way she is.

“You want to mess with some dude that’s your son’s friend?” he began. “As trifling as that may seem in people’s eyes, that’s your damn business. You want to break up with your husband and all of this stuff? That’s your damn business.”

He continued: “But this public emasculation needs to stop. Jada, all you’re doing is elevating the level of vitriol coming your way. Because it don’t matter what you say. There’s nothing you can say to a man to justify what you have done to Will Smith. Every time I see Jada Pinkett Smith talk about Will Smith, I cringe. We kings. We ain’t here like to be treated like that.”

Jada Pinkett Smith has shocked the world with a multitude of revelations that she’s made during the press tour to support upcoming memoir.

In an interview with Hoda Kotb of the TODAY show, the actress revealed that she couldn’t understand why the Fresh Prince called her his “wife” when they hadn’t referred to one another in that way for years — which comes after she recently revealed they’ve actually been separated for seven years.

“First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” she said. “I’m like, ‘What is going on right now? Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth?’ I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on.”

She also clarified the eye roll that many saw before Smith marched up onstage and slapped Chris Rock wasn’t her being offended by the joke he’d made.

“I did that eye roll not so much for me — and I think this is really important — but the fact that there could be a jab at alopecia,” she said.