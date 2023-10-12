Will Smith doesn’t play about his wife, and once allegedly rolled up on comedian Tommy Davidson over an unplanned kiss he shared with Jada Pinkett Smith on screen.

The comedian stopped by Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast for a new episode that was published on Wednesday (October 11). While discussing his time making the 1998 rom-com Woo with Jada, Davidson explained the hostile situation after he’d planted a kiss on his co-star for the ending scene that he did not discuss with her ahead of time.

“Me and Will had a run-in,” he began. “He came into the trailer and I was sitting down. He’s standing over me and he’s like, ‘I don’t appreciate that, man. I don’t appreciate that.’ And I’m like, ‘What you talking about?’ I always know to play it off. And I’m like, ‘What’s going on man? Tell me what’s happening.’ And since he was standing and I was sitting, I was a real nice fella. That’s about physics.”

He continued: “I’m like, ‘Man what’s going on?’ He said, ‘I don’t appreciate that.’ And Jada’s going, ‘Will. Will!’ And I’m saying, ‘What’s happening man?’ And he’s like, ‘You tell me what’s happening. Hmm? Hmm?’ And [he’s biting his lip like] he might do something. I did the snake and got up and then I was like, ‘So what are you talking about, man?’ And I was still in that posture. I didn’t [know what he was talking about] but I knew what he was doing.

“And I was like, ‘Just tell me what’s up.’ And he’s like, ‘You know what’s up.’ So finally I just said, ‘This is a small place and people are here. We should talk about it, me and you outside because it looks like you need to get something off your chest.’ And Jada was like, ‘Oh nah nah, y’all.’ I was like, ‘What you mean nah y’all? Tell him!’ And that was the end of that.”

You can watch the full interview below:

Tommy Davidson is certainly not the only person Will Smith has rolled up on over Jada Pinkett Smith – as his exchange with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars was the slap heard ’round the world.

In an interview with PEOPLE published on Wednesday (October 11), Jada reflected on her past with Rock and revealed new details about their history that may shed some more light on what escalated the Oscars moment.

“I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce,” she said. “And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’

“And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”

Pinkett is currently gearing up for the October 17 release of her book, Worthy, which will provide readers with further insight into her already public personal life. This will include the inner workings of her relationship with Will Smith and how their rocky marriage culminated in the infamous Oscars slap last year.