Will Smith has decided to hop back into his Hip Hop bag with the forthcoming launch of his new podcast Class Of ’88.

According to Billboard, the multi-hyphenate will explore the year 1988 which saw the rise of iconic Hip-Hop figures such as Public Enemy, Salt-N-Pepa, and Fab Five Freddy, to name a few.

He will be sitting down with other rap luminaries such as Queen Latifah, Salt-N-Pepa, Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels, and Rakim.

“Hip Hop has been a central part of my life for over four decades,” he told Billboard. “I’m hyped to share my first-hand experiences and those of some of Hip Hop’s greatest legends as we delve into the origins of one of the most influential genres of music in history.”

In addition, Smith will also take a trip down memory lane by exploring his own success as part of DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.

The pair released five full-length albums and were the first act to win a Grammy Award in a rap category in 1989.

“Summertime,” “A Nightmare on My Street,” and “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” are just a few of the songs they put out that exhibited Smith’s brilliance as a lyricist with vivid storytelling skills.

Class Of 88 is produced by Wondery, Audible, Westbrook and Awfully Nice, and will premiere on both Amazon and Audible on October 26.

Meanwhile, Queen Latifah was given the opportunity to sing the National Anthem earlier this month when the New York Giants faced off against the Dallas Cowboys at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

The performance, too, served a double duty, as it was also a tribute to the fallen of 9/11.

Queen Latifah has proven to be a consummate visionary throughout her career. In June, she became the first female rapper to receive the prestigious Kennedy Center nomination.

CNN revealed that the “U.N.I.T.Y.” rapper will be honored at the Kennedy Center Awards on December 3 alongside Billy Crystal, opera singer Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb of The Bee Gees, and singer Dionne Warwick.

“This year we pay special tribute to the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, a uniquely American culture whose constant evolution is one of enduring relevance and impact, reflecting our society as it has grown into an international phenomenon,” Deborah F. Rutter, president of the Kennedy Center, said in a statement to the outlet.

“Hip Hop has been an important, thriving art form here at the Center for a number of years; what a privilege it is to bestow an Honor to the First Lady of Hip-Hop [Queen Latifah] who has inspired us along the way.”

“I’m humbled to be included in this incredible list of artists honored by the Kennedy Center,” Queen Latifah said in a statement about the nomination. “To now be recognized amongst so many multi-hyphenates feels unbelievable.”