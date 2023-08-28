Federal Reserve interest rate hikes have already pushed the best CD rates to record levels—as high as 5.85%. But the Fed still has three 2023 meetings to go. Will it nudge interest rates even higher this year?

What the Fed Has Already Done to CD Rates

Since March of last year, the Federal Reserve has been aggressively combating post-pandemic inflation with fast-and-furious hikes to the federal funds rate. This is the central bank’s powerful lever for fighting inflation, and anytime it’s raised, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit rates rise as well.

Through 2022, the Fed’s hikes were rapid and exceptionally large. Though they have eased to a more moderate climb in 2023, the central bank has now raised its benchmark rate 11 times in the last 12 meetings. Its most recent increase was implemented after its July 26 meeting.

That bump has so far taken the Fed’s cumulative increase to 5.25%, pushing the federal funds rate past its 2006-2007 peak and matching its Jan. 31, 2001 level.

As a result, rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) have skyrocketed. Depending on the term, you can now earn three-and-a-half to seven times more with one of today’s top CDs than you could in early 2022. Though the top nationwide rate is currently 5.75% APY (or 5.85% if you can swing a jumbo deposit), there are close to 40 options in our daily ranking of the best nationwide CDs that pay 5.50% APY or better. And dozens more pay rates above 5.00%.

Will the Fed Raise Rates Again?

Speaking last Friday at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that additional 2023 rate increases are possible if inflation doesn’t drop enough in the coming months. But he also kept the door open to the possibility that the Fed could keep its rate steady, noting that increasing the benchmark rate by too much could unnecessarily hamper the economy. Recent public remarks from other Fed members, meanwhile, have indicated some division on the issue.

The Fed’s next meeting is scheduled to conclude with a rate announcement on September 20, but with two additional 2023 meetings scheduled to end November 4 and December 13. Based on Fed statements and public comments, it appears that an increase or a hold are both possibilities for any of the three meetings.

Currently, only 20% of traders are betting on a Fed increase after its September meeting, according to the fed funds futures probabilities published by the CME Group. But the probabilities rise substantially for the later meetings, to odds of around 60% for a hike in either November or December.

Should I Open a CD Now, or Wait?

Certainly, any additional increase by the Fed will put further pressure on CD rates—as well as rates on the best high-yield savings accounts and best money market accounts. So it’s possible we are not yet at peak rates for CDs. That means you could earn a higher rate by holding out.

The issue, however, is that there is no guarantee you’ll do better. It’s possible the Fed will not make any more hikes and CD rates have therefore already maxed out. It’s also true that once banks and credit unions begin to sense the Fed is finished with rate increases, many of them will start pulling back on rates. So what you can get today is not guaranteed to be available tomorrow.

We also know that it’s overwhelmingly expected any further hike by the Fed would be for a modest 0.25% increment. Compared to the 5.25% in raises the Fed has already made in this rate-hike campaign, another quarter percentage point would have only a minor impact on CD rates. So yes, you may be able to score a higher rate in the future. But will the ultimate earnings difference be worth the gamble?

On the flip side, it’s also possible the Fed will raise rates two more times, which would raise the fed funds rate another 0.50%. Though this does not seem especially likely, it’s not impossible depending on what happens with inflation—and that’s unfortunately unknowable at this time. That makes the best advice to base your CD decision on the best term length for your financial situation, and lock in any of the stellar rates you see today or are lucky enough to see offered in the future—because in this historic rate environment, it’s hard to go wrong.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer money market, savings accounts, and CDs to customers nationwide, and determines daily rankings of the top-paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the account’s minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don’t meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don’t live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.