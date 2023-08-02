Blue Beetle box office predictions help to give curious movie fans an idea of how the new DC movie is shaping up to perform. With Shazam 2, Black Adam, and The Flash underperforming, DC movies are under a lot of scrutiny right. Will Blue Beetle be the movie to break the trend, or will it continue DC’s poor luck in theaters? Here are the latest projections.

How much money is Blue Beetle predicted to make?

Blue Beetle box office predictions estimate that the movie will earn $12-17 million in its domestic opening weekend, ultimately setting at $27-55 million domestically.

The projections by Box Office Pro are based on strengths like the DC brand having a “modest strength” and the relatively unknown Blue Beetle hero appearing “fresh” to audiences. As for weaknesses, it’s noted that audiences are becoming more selective about which superhero movies they go and see, in addition to competition from some other family-friendly movies.

Will the Blue Beetle movie be a flop?

Current predictions set Blue Beetle up to flop. With a reported $120 million budget (via The Wrap), the movie appears to have a steep climb ahead of it.

With other DC movies failing to perform recently, it seems like Blue Beetle will have to perform a miracle to get superhero fans into theaters. If the movie reviews well, there’s a chance that more people will flock to see it.

If Blue Beetle fails to break DC and Warner Bros.’s string of bad luck in theaters, it will be up to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to try and right the ship when it starts showing in late December.

