Created by Harlan Coben from his 2016 namesake novel (Danny Brocklehurst penned the screenplay), Fool Me Once is a British thriller series streaming on Netflix. The plot revolves around Maya Stern, a former soldier, reeling from the grief of the deaths of her sister and husband. After learning that her husband entered their own house as an intruder, Maya sets out to find the truth. Season 1 premiered on January 1, 2024, and received mostly positive responses. If you are wondering whether there will be a second season, this is what we discovered.

Here’s all we know about Fool Me Once Season 2 and whether or not it’s coming out.

There is no Fool Me Once Season 2 release date as the show was developed as a limited series.

Netflix officially designated Fool Me Once as a limited series, and the show neatly concludes the story it sets out to tell. As mentioned above, the series is based on a Harlan Coben novel, and it more or less covers the entirety of it. Moreover, by the end of Season 1, we learn answers to almost all the important questions raised throughout the series, including the reasons behind the deaths of Maya’s husband, Joe, and her sister, Claire.

In the Season 1 finale, (spoilers warning for those who haven’t watched the episode), Maya dies after exposing the truth about her husband’s family. Her daughter grows up in the care of Claire’s husband and eventually names her daughter after her mother. Considering all this, it can be speculated that Fool Me Once is likely not to receive a second season.

The cast includes Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern, Richard Armitage as Joe, Adeel Akhtar as DS Sami Kierce, Joanna Lumley as Judith Burkett, Emmett J. Scanlan as Shane Tessier, Dino Fetscher as Marty McGreggor, Jade Anouka as Nicole Butler, Natalie Anderson as Claire Walker, and more.

Why Fool Me Once Season 2 might not be happening

Fool Me Once Season 2 probably isn’t coming out because, as mentioned above, the show was created as a limited series and pretty much wraps all its important storylines by the end of the inaugural season. ComingSoon will provide an update if the circumstances change.

The official synopsis for Fool Me Once reads:

“When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past.”