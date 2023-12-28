Directed by Dexter Fletcher, Ghosted is a romantic action-adventure comedy film streaming on Apple TV Plus. The plot revolves around two lonely people: Cole and Sadie. After they meet and spend a wonderful day together, Cole doesn’t hear back from Sadie. Fearing that she is ghosting him, he takes his parents’ advice and goes to London to surprise her. Soon, Cole finds himself in the middle of an international espionage plot and realizes that Sadie is not who she said she was. Ghosted premiered on April 21, 2023. If you are wondering when the sequel is coming out, this is what we have discovered.

Here’s all the Ghosted 2 release date information we know so far, and all the details on when it is coming out.

Ghosted 2 does not have an official release date, but it will likely be announced in the future.

As of December 2023, the sequel to Ghosted hasn’t been officially announced. However, IMDb designates the horror mystery thriller film Ghosted 2 as a project that is currently in development. More information on it can only be accessed on IMDbPro and “is subject to change.”

If this upcoming film is indeed a sequel to Apple TV Plus’ Ghosted, it shouldn’t come as a surprise as the original film, despite receiving a 26% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, had the most watched film debut in the history of the streamer. So, it’s entirely possible that the film is already in development, and Apple hasn’t made the official announcement yet.

The cast includes Chris Evans as Cole Turner, Ana de Armas as Sadie Rhodes, Adrien Brody as Leveque, Mike Moh as Wagner, Tate Donovan as Cole’s dad, Amy Sedaris as Cole’s mom, Lizze Broadway as Mattie Turner, Mustafa Shakir as Monte Jackson, Anthony Mackie as the Grandson of Sam, John Cho as the Leopard, Sebastian Stan as God, Ryan Reynolds as Jonas, Anna Deavere Smith as Claudia Yates, and more.

Where is Ghosted 2 coming out?

Ghosted 2 could come out on Apple TV Plus.

This is because the first film was released on the same platform. ComingSoon will provide an update if and when the development of Ghosted 2 is officially announced.