Wondering if there will be a second season of The Deceived? Here’s the scoop. Created by Tobias Beer and Lisa McGee, with direction by Chloe Thomas, The Deceived is a British thriller drama series. Premiered on August 3, 2020, the first season unravels through university student Ophelia, recounting her affair with married lecturer Dr. Michael Callaghan. The plot intensifies as she grapples with the complexities of their relationship.

The Deceived Season 2 does not have an official release date, but it will likely be announced in the future.

As of the current moment, there is no official announcement regarding the status of The Deceived Season 2. The series has neither been confirmed for renewal nor canceled at the time of writing. Since its debut on August 3, 2020, fans are eagerly awaiting news about the next season. The creators, Lisa McGee and Tobias Beer have remained tight-lipped about any details related to the next season. However, they have expressed their interest in continuing the series. This leaves fans in suspense, eagerly awaiting official updates about the future of the show.

The Deceived garnered mixed reviews, earning a 5.9/10 rating on IMDb. Despite this, the series was favored by the audiences, this can be seen in the positive reception, with a 71% Average Audience Rating on Rotten Tomatoes. If The Deceived is renewed for the second season in the upcoming months, then the fans might be able to catch The Deceived Season 2 on screens by late 2025 or early 2026, considering filming and the writing has not yet begun.

The Deceived features an impressive ensemble cast with notable talents taking on key roles. The lead lineup includes Emmett J Scanlan, Catherine Walker, Paul Mescal, Eleanor Methven, Emilie Reid, Shelley Conn, Dempsey Bovell, and many other talented performers.

Where is The Deceived Season 2 coming out?

The Deceived Season 2 could possibly come out on Netflix.

This is because the first season was released on the streaming platform and the sophomore iteration might follow the same pattern. ComingSoon will provide an update to this story once we receive official details.

The official synopsis for The Deceived reads:

“English student Ophelia falls in love with her married lecturer, seeing in him all the answers to her needs. When their affair is interrupted by a shocking and tragic death, Ophelia finds herself trapped in a world where she can no longer trust her own mind.”