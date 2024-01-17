Written and illustrated by Sam Kieth, The Maxx is a comic book series that revolves around the eponymous character, a diligent and powerful protector of the Jungle Queen in an alternate reality called the Outback. In the real world, The Maxx is a homeless man who lives out of a box, and the Jungle Queen is a freelance social worker named Julie Winters. The Maxx was turned into an animated series that was released as part of MTV’s Oddities, a role-playing game, a soundtrack, and a video game. There have been conversations about a possible live-action film based on The Maxx for years. This is what we have discovered on the subject.

The Maxx Movie does not have an official release date, but it will likely be announced in the future.

In January 2024, various outlets reported that sources had told them that The Maxx Movie was going ahead at Paramount, with Channing Tatum, known for films such as Magic Mike and The Lost City, attached to the project to star as the eponymous character. Tatum will reportedly also produce the film through his company Free Association. Sam Kieth, the creator of the original comic book series, is also rumored to be attached to the project as a producer. Crystal Moselle of the State Kitchen fame will pen the script and serve as the director, according to reports.

Tatum and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment expressed their interest in developing a live-action film from Kieth’s source material in November 2019. Lee is reportedly still attached to the project as a producer. If the film goes into production this year, there is a chance for it to come out sometime in 2025.