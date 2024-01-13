Developed by Georgia Pritchett from the podcast of the same name by Joe Nocera, The Shrink Next Door is a drama series streaming on Apple TV Plus. The plot encompasses several decades and revolves around Marty Markowitz, as he deals with the increasing influence of his psychiatrist Dr. Ike Herschkopf on his life. Season 1, comprising 8 episodes, originally aired between November 12, 2021, and December 17, 2021. If you are wondering whether there will be a second season of the show, this is what we have discovered.

There is no The Shrink Next Door Season 2 release date as the series was made as a miniseries.

As mentioned above, The Shrink New Door is based on the namesake podcast. It finishes the story it sets out to tell, giving proper resolutions to various characters. In the season finale (spoilers warning for those who haven’t watched the episode), Mike reconciles with his sister, Phyllis, and severs all ties with Ike, even getting the latter’s license revoked in 2021. With a conclusive ending such as this, it is unlikely for The Shrink Next Door to receive a sophomore season.

The cast includes Will Ferrell as Martin “Marty” Markowitz, Paul Rudd as Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, Kathryn Hahn as Phyllis Shapiro, Casey Wilson as Bonnie Herschkopf, Cornell Womack as Bruce, and more.

The Shrink Next Door Season 2 probably isn’t coming out because, as mentioned above, it was developed as a miniseries. ComingSoon will provide an update if the circumstances change.

The official synopsis for The Shrink Next Door reads:

“Inspired by the true story of Marty and the therapist who turned his life around…then took it over. When he first meets Dr. Ike, Marty just wants to get better at boundaries. Over 30 years, he’ll learn all about them—and what happens when they get crossed.”