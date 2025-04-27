The United States president says a deal is ‘very close ‘as he criticises Russia’s leader.

Donald Trump promised to end the Ukraine war on day one of his US presidency.

Then his special envoy promised to end it within the first 100 days.

The second self-imposed deadline is days away, with no deal in sight.

But Trump’s first face-to-face meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since an Oval Office blow-up in February seems to have brought Washington and Kyiv a step closer.

So, how close is peace in Ukraine?

Presenter:

Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Oleksiy Goncharenko – Ukrainian member of parliament and opposition politician

Rachel Rizzo – Senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center

Alexander Bratersky – an independent journalist focusing on foreign policy