DOGE (Dogecoin), the cryptocurrency propelled by internet memes, is gaining attention on Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter), as evidenced by a survey conducted by a leading Doge account.

The community’s interest in integrating Dogecoin (DOGE) into the platform for payments and tips is apparent, reflecting a desire to move away from traditional fiat currencies.

Related Reading: Shibarium Shatters Records: 2 Million Transactions In A Day – Details

Doge In X: Regulatory Challenges

Elon Musk has been a vocal supporter of Dogecoin, praising its transaction speed and suitability in comparison to Bitcoin. Although there is no official confirmation, speculation is mounting following X’s acquisition of money transfer licenses across various US states.

Musk envisions transforming X into an “everything app” with a robust commerce engine, and Dogecoin could play a significant role in this vision.

Would you use Dogecoin on 𝕏? 🐶🪙 pic.twitter.com/bjPayw1NXH — Sir Doge of the Coin ⚔️ (@dogeofficialceo) January 17, 2024

However, obstacles exist before the potential integration of Dogecoin into the platform. Regulatory approvals for the acquired money transfer licenses are anticipated by mid-2024, posing a potential challenge to Musk’s ambitious timeline.

Additionally, technical details and integration methods for DOGE payments remain undisclosed.

At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $$0.0802 down 1.2% and 4.4% in the last 24 hours and seven days, data from Coingecko shows.

Despite these uncertainties, the Doge community is actively preparing. Large transactions involving millions of DOGE tokens suggest anticipation for a potential surge in demand. The enthusiasm within the X community, evident in tweets and discussions, is noteworthy.

Just this week, almost a billion DOGE changed hands. An unidentified buyer removed 67,903,623 Dogecoin from the popular brokerage platform Robinhood during the last 24 hours, according to the blockchain sleuth at Whale Alert.

The identical source had earlier this week reported a substantially larger quantity of these meme currencies transferred—990,000,000 DOGE, which was valued $79,757,842 when the transaction was made.

The possibility of Dogecoin payments on X has the potential to bring about significant changes, not only for X but also for the broader online payment landscape.

Dogecoin currently trading at $0.0804679 on the daily chart: TradingView.com

Doge Challenges: Volatility, Community Transition

Envisioning the ability to tip content creators or settle bills with digital shiba inu coins adds an element of fun and community to online transactions, challenging the dominance of traditional payment providers.

However, challenges extend beyond regulatory approval. The inherent volatility of cryptocurrency markets, exemplified by Doge’s recent price dip, raises concerns. Integrating a meme-based currency into a major platform entails navigating potential financial risks and bubbles cautiously.

The future remains uncertain regarding Doge becoming the official currency of X’s “everything app” ecosystem. One undeniable fact is the readiness of the Doge community to transition away from fiat, envisioning a future where digital shiba inu smiles replace conventional currencies.

The extent to which this revolution translates into widespread adoption and lasting impact is yet to be seen. Regardless, the Dogecoin narrative is evolving, promising an intriguing journey shaped by memes, speculation, and the unpredictable nature of Musk.

Featured image from Freepik

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.