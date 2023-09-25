At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you’ll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When doing the maths on the price of a new iPhone, you can’t forget to factor in the cost of new accessories. The shift between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 isn’t huge, but some subtle design changes may require you to splurge on a new case.

Let’s break down the differences and what the new iPhone case options are.

Will iPhone 14 cases fit the iPhone 15?

Here are the dimensions for each iPhone 14 and 15.

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm iPhone 15: 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm

147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm iPhone 15 Pro: 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm

146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm iPhone 14 Plus and Pro Max: 161 x 78 x 7.8 mm

161 x 78 x 7.8 mm iPhone 15 Plus: 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm

160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm iPhone 15 Pro Max: 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm

As you can see, the differences in dimensions between generations are very small. With that, you might think using your old iPhone 14 case on your new generation phone is safe. Unfortunately, that’s not the case (pun intended).

When it comes to the iPhone 14 and 15 base models, the main difference is about 1 mm in height. It’s really not that much, but in iPhone case land it can still make a difference.

Depending on your case type, you can probably get away with using your iPhone 14 case on your iPhone 15, but it will be snug. Between the iPhone 14 and 15 Plus we’re looking at under a millimetre difference, so you’re probably safe to use the same case for those models.

When we come to the iPhone 15 Pro models it gets tricky. The main redesign has been with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max’s new titanium contoured edges, which make for a lighter and more rounded design. So while the shifts in dimensions are small, the actual shape of the phone has changed somewhat.

What this means generally is that the iPhone 15 Pro models are small enough to fit in your old iPhone 14 Pro cases, but they’re somewhat looser and any significant jostling could cause them to fall loose from the case – which kind of defeats the whole point of having one.

There’s also the iPhone 15 Pro’s new Action button to consider, which replaces the mute switch on the left side of the phone. The new iPhone 15 Pro cases are designed to house this new button within the case, rather than have a cutout that allows you to flick the switch. Thus using an iPhone 14 Pro case makes it more difficult to activate the new Action button.

Sure, you might want to live on the edge and leave your phone naked, but fixing a shattered iPhone is expensive these days. It’s not a bad idea to put money towards a case now that will save you big bucks later.

In terms of screen protectors, you won’t be able to use any old iPhone 14 panels you have lying around as the iPhone 15 does away with the notch, which shifts the design of the screen protector pane.

What case options are there?

As with every iPhone release, retailers have quickly brought out a range of new iPhone 15 cases and designs.

Naturally, Apple has an in-house range that has now ditched leather in place of new fine-woven case designs in a huge variety of colours. These typically range in price from $79 – $100.

You’ll also find options from the usual iPhone case providers, including CASETiFY, Cygnett, Belkin, Tech21, EFM, and many brands from your local retailer.

If you want to find out more about the features of the new iPhone 15 range you can do so here and you can also take a look at the cheapest phone plans on offer in Australia.

