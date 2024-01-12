Popular K-drama Welcome to Samdalri is all set to air episode 13 on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. KST on JTBC. The episode will also be available to stream later on Netflix. The network’s trailer for the upcoming episode teases significant tension as Cho Yong-Phil (Ji Chang-Wook) attempts to fix his relationship with his father, Cho Sang-Tae (Yu Oh-Seong). He will try to convince his father to accept his relationship with Cho Sam-Dal (Shin Hye-Sun).

Welcome to Samdalri is an ongoing JTBC drama that follows the story of two childhood best friends—Cho Yong-Phil and Cho Sam-Dal—who turn into ex-lovers. The duo reunites eight years after their split, only to gradually rekindle their romance. However, they face several obstacles, including Yong-Phil’s father. Viewers will have to wait and find out how their journey unfolds in episode 13.

Welcome to Samdalri episode 13: Ji Chang-Wook convinces his father to accept Shin Hye-Sun

Episode 13 of Welcome to Samdalri will show growing tensions in Cho Yong-Phil and Cho Sam-Dal’s relationship. In the previous episode, all seemed good between the two as they tried to rekindle their romance and give their connection another shot. However, Yong-Phil’s father, Cho Sang-Tae, is against their relationship. The episode will see Yong-Phil trying to convince his father to let go of the past and accept their relationship.

The trailer for the upcoming episode picks up from where the previous episode left off. Just as Yong-Phil and Sam-Dal engage in a romantic conversation, Sang-Tae enters the room to slam Sam-Dal. He reminded her of the promise she made him years back about leaving Yong-Phil. Meanwhile, Yong-Phil was completely unaware of their conversation. This revelation may clarify the storyline for their breakup.

In the trailer, Sam-Dal returns home only to have a breakdown over their previous conversation. However, this time, Yong-Phil is more than determined to not have a one-sided love. He says, “I did it for eight years. I can’t do it anymore.” Eventually, Sam-Dal begins to avoid him, thinking that she can never overcome his father.

Meanwhile, Boo Sang-Do (Kang Young-Seok) asks Sam-Dal to leave Yong-Phil out of the conversation and focus on what he has to say. This indicates that Sang-Do is ready to confess his feelings for her. Furthermore, Yong-Phil tries hard to convince his father to accept his relationship with Sam-Dal. He promises to keep upsetting his father so he can take care of him, indicating that Yong-Phil wants to better their relationship.

By the end of the trailer, Yong-Phil takes his father to the art gallery, noting that Sang-Tae has never been able to move on from Bu Mi-Ja’s accident. Will all of this be able to repair the past and get Sam-Dal and Yong-Phil together? Only time will tell.

Watch Welcome to Samdalri episode 13 on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. KST on JTBC and later on Netflix.