William and Kate are uneasy that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are growing closer to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, a royal expert has claimed.
Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror: “For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry.”
“They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Megan than with any other part of the family,” he said.
“The situation is made worse by the fact that the senior royals’ main asset – Kate herself – is effectively out of action while she continues her treatment for cancer.” The Princess of Wales is receiving treatment for her cancer diagnosis following her public announcement in March.
William was joined by Prince George as he attended the Emirates FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday.
Both royals shook hands with the teams as they collected their runners-up and winners’ medals respectively. William presented Manchester United with the FA Cup in his capacity as president of the Football Association.
British line of succession: Who is next heir to the throne
From Prince William to Prince Harry, here is everyone in line to be the next king or queen of Great Britain:
Maroosha Muzaffar27 May 2024 06:30
ICYMI: Kate Middleton makes ‘return’ as she issues first major update on project since cancer diagnosis
Kate, 41, did so on Mental Health Awareness Week in a joint post with the Prince of Wales highlighting the psychological struggles young farmers can face.
The couple wrote on X (Twitter) via the Kensington Royal account: “This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek we’ve brought together the inspirational Sam Stables from We Are Farming Minds and the brilliant Farmer Will for a very special film.
“Spending a day together on Sam’s farm in Hereford they chatted about mental health in the farming community, finding support and the Duchy of Cornwall’s Mental Health Strategy.”
Maroosha Muzaffar27 May 2024 06:10
William and Kate issue statement after RAF pilot killed in Spitfire crash
The Prince and Princess of Wales have said they are “incredibly sad” after a Royal Air Force pilot died in a Spitfire crash near RAF Coningsby.
Police and emergency services rushed to the scene on Langrick Road in Lincolnshire just before 1.20pm on Saturday.
The Spitfire of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) was flying near the air station when the crash took place.
The male pilot, who has not yet been named, was declared dead at the scene.
Read the full story here:
Maroosha Muzaffar27 May 2024 05:50
Prince William’s ‘double’ George delights royal fans with reactions to FA Cup Final
The young prince watched alongside his father William as the stadium roared with excitement during the 2-1 match between winners Manchester United and runners-up Manchester City.
The 10-year-old was the spitting image of his father as the two wore matching navy suits and striped ties, as he stood with perfect composure amid the electric atmosphere of the final.
Read the full story here:
Maroosha Muzaffar27 May 2024 05:31
William and Kate concerned over Harry and Meghan’s increasing closeness to Beatrice and Eugenie
William and Kate are reportedly uneasy over the growing closeness between Harry and Meghan and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
Royal author Tom Quinn was quoted as saying by The Mirror: “For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry.”
He said: “Although Harry and Meghan have little sympathy for Prince Andrew, they’ve kept in regular contact with Beatrice and Eugenie who have always been free of any associations with Meghan’s angry, bitter time in the UK.”
Maroosha Muzaffar27 May 2024 05:01
Discover more from Today Headline
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.