The Princess of Wales is “considering” a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour, an insider has claimed, but she will not be returning to public duties for the Colonel’s Review.
As colonel in chief of the Irish Guards, a role Kate was given in 2023, she would be expected to take the salute on June 8 – a week before the Trooping the Colour.
The news she is not taking part comes as the princess continues her cancer treatment away from the public eye, as she has done since her diagnosis in January.
She has not been seen in public since Christmas Day, but she could appear next month “if she is feeling well enough” an insider told the Daily Mail.
The King, who was also diagnosed with cancer in January, has however confirmed his attendance at Trooping of the Colour on June 15.
The event traditionally culminates in the royal family gathering on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after a display of pomp and military pageantry.
While the King has been confirmed to take part in the ceremony, he will inspect the soldiers from a carriage as opposed to on horseback, which he did last year.
Meanwhile, a Welsh bed and breakfast has shared a never-seen-before picture of the Prince and Princess of Wales taken on a getaway last year to their social media.
Charles and Camilla’s horse well beaten in racing classic at Epsom
The King and Queen’s sporting hopes were dashed when their thoroughbred was well beaten in one of racing’s most prestigious events.
Charles and Camilla spent the day at Epsom race course where, despite the blustery and cold conditions, thousands of racegoers turned out for Ladies’ Day.
All eyes were on the runners in the Oaks – a classic twice won by Queen Elizabeth II – with the monarch and his wife’s horse Treasure a longshot with odds of 16-1.
Jockey Chris Hayes rode the Aga Khan’s horse Ezeliya to a well-judged victory, with Treasure finishing at the back of the pack.
The royal couple had walked into the parade ring in the final moments before the classic was run, to see their horse and chat to its jockey James Doyle and their racing manager John Warren.
Namita Singh1 June 2024 03:55
Prince William upset by ‘tasteless and offensive’ comparisons of Meghan to Diana
Prince William is upset by comparisons made between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana in the wake of the Sussex’s unofficial Nigeria tour, it has been claimed.
A royal insider has said he finds the comparisons “beyond tasteless and offensive” to both himself and Kate Middleton.
The insider told Closer magazine: “William doesn’t want to deprive Harry of the right to celebrate their mother’s legacy. What bothers him is how Meghan’s paraded around as the modern-day version of Diana, he finds that beyond tasteless and offensive, not only to him but also to Kate.”
Emma Guinness31 May 2024 22:00
Netflix ‘losing interest’ in Harry and Meghan
Streaming giant Netflix is reportedly losing interest in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the couple signed a $100 million deal.
The five-year partnership with Archewell production company, signed in 2020, is set to end next year, and one insider has claimed it’s unlikely to be renewed.
“[The Sussex deal] runs out next year and Netflix are no longer producing the series of The Crown, as they previously were. They might therefore have less interest in the Sussexes,” Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail.
The couple are currently producing two new programmes but Fitzwilliams does not believe this will be enough for Netflix.
“Meghan’s programme for Netflix on cookery and entertaining and her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard and Harry’s series for Netflix on polo, show some much-needed activity [but] they clearly need more A-list endorsements,” he added.
Emma Guinness31 May 2024 20:00
King and Queen praised as horse owners
The couple are visiting Epsom racecourse today to see the late Queen Elizabeth’s horse Treasure compete in the Betfred Oaks race.
The odds on the horse, which the Queen bred before her death in 2022, are 18/1.
The King could add to his vast personal fortune if the animal emerges victorious, with a prize fund of over £500,000.
Trainer Ralph Beckett said the couple were “such enthusiastic owners and it is great to be training such a nice filly for them who is running in a Classic.”
Emma Guinness31 May 2024 17:00
King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Epsom racecourse
The Ladies Day event is of special significance for the Monarch, 75, as it features a horse bred by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.
The horse in question is called Treasure and it will compete for a prize fund of £541,035 in the Betfred Oaks race.
Trainer Ralph Beckett said the King and Queen “decided to have a go at the Oaks as the ground should be in her favour” revealing that the King has been “very pleased with her progress.”
Emma Guinness31 May 2024 16:19
Harry and Meghan appoint Meghan’s mum in important new role
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have again chosen to reject royal tradition and appoint Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland as their children’s nanny.
The insider claimed that this will allow the children to grow up in a more traditional, close-knit family environment.
“Harry and Meghan have used a number of nannies in the past, but now that Doria has moved in with the family, she has stepped up to help look after the children,” the source said.
“There is sometimes additional help, but Doria is working closely with Meghan to ensure that the children are brought up in a close-knit and loving family environment.”
Emma Guinness31 May 2024 13:38
Kate Middleton ‘considering’ appearance at Trooping the Colour
The revelation comes after it was announced that she will not be participating in the Colonel’s Review before the King’s official birthday parade.
An insider told the Daily Mail that she will only appear “if she is well enough” as she continues her cancer treatment.
The event will take place on 15 June, with the King carrying out the ceremonial inspection of the soldiers from a carriage instead of horseback because of his own cancer diagnosis.
Emma Guinness31 May 2024 09:31
Army leader vows to ‘step up’ their game at Trooping the Colour
Lt Col Shaw, who will lead the King’s official birthday parade, praised the Monarch for his dedication to his work as he continues his cancer treatment.
“It’s just wonderful. I think the King’s service at the moment is an inspiration to us all, he’s our Colonel in Chief so the birthday parade needs to be even better than normal,” Shaw said.
Emma Guinness31 May 2024 08:28
Kate Middleton not returning to annual event next month
As colonel in chief of the Irish Guards, a role Kate was given in 2023, she would be expected to take the salute on June 8.
The news she is not taking part comes as the princess continues her cancer treatment away from the public eye, as she has done since her diagnosis in January.
It has been reported that the princess has been “out and about” with family in recent days as she continues her course of preventative chemotherapy, sparking some speculation has turned to when Kate will return to official engagements.
Though some conflicting reports suggest Kate could return as early as autumn and as late as into the new year, the Palace and royal insiders have been keen to stress that no official comeback date has been planned.
Athena Stavrou31 May 2024 07:00
Camilla remembers ‘fantastic’ secret night at theatre on drama school visit
Camilla made the revelations on a visit to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada) in central London today alongside King Charles.
While there, she spoke to student Daniel Mays about his role in the musical Guys and Dolls and said she had seen it with her family at London’s Bridge Theatre.
“It was fantastic,” she said.
The actor was pleased by the compliment and admitted that he remembered the Queen’s visit.
“I left about three months ago and towards the end of my run she came with all her grandkids,” he said. “We were only told on the day there would be an important royal visit, so we were wondering who it was going to be.
“It’s an immersive production and we were wondering if she was going to be in her seat or standing up.
“It’s the longest thing and most exhausting thing I’ve ever been part of – but a great time.”
Athena Stavrou31 May 2024 01:00
