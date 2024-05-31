Related: Prince William and Prince George award Manchester United FA Cup trophy

The Princess of Wales is “considering” a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour, an insider has claimed, but she will not be returning to public duties for the Colonel’s Review.

As colonel in chief of the Irish Guards, a role Kate was given in 2023, she would be expected to take the salute on June 8 – a week before the Trooping the Colour.

The news she is not taking part comes as the princess continues her cancer treatment away from the public eye, as she has done since her diagnosis in January.

She has not been seen in public since Christmas Day, but she could appear next month “if she is feeling well enough” an insider told the Daily Mail.

The King, who was also diagnosed with cancer in January, has however confirmed his attendance at Trooping of the Colour on June 15.

The event traditionally culminates in the royal family gathering on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after a display of pomp and military pageantry.

While the King has been confirmed to take part in the ceremony, he will inspect the soldiers from a carriage as opposed to on horseback, which he did last year.

Meanwhile, a Welsh bed and breakfast has shared a never-seen-before picture of the Prince and Princess of Wales taken on a getaway last year to their social media.