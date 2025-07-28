William Saliba has warned Arsenal’s Premier League rivals that playing against Viktor Gyökeres is “scary” and backed the club’s new striker to help end their wait for silverware.

Gyökeres completed a €63 million ($74m) move from Sporting CP last week — worth up to €73.5m in total including add-ons — and immediately flew out to Singapore to join the club’s preseason tour of Asia.

Arsenal have made six summer signings in a bid to win their first trophy since the 2020 FA Cup and Saliba believes Gyökeres could be the missing ingredient, having battled with him last season when Arsenal thrashed Sporting 5-1 in November.

“We know how good he is, it’s scary to play against him,” Saliba said. “Of course, I’m so happy to have him in my club and I’m sure that he will help us to win games and win trophies.

Viktor Gyökeres made an appearance wearing an Arsenal shirt in the 3-2 win over Newcastle in Singapore. Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

“[He is scary] because when you face a striker who scores goals, you have to be focused! But now he’s in our team and he will score for us, so that’s good.

“Every year is different. We have to learn from the last three seasons. Of course, we are lucky to have a chance to compete in the Premier League again to try to win.

“Our mindset is to win the Premier League and we will give everything from the first game. We have a lot of new players and they will hopefully help us to win this league.”

Gyökeres is set to begin training with his new teammates this week.

– How Gyökeres became Europe’s top striker

– Arteta hopes Gyökeres will transform Arsenal

– Raya vs. Kepa: Have Arsenal created another GK conundrum?

Arsenal fly to Hong Kong on Tuesday, where they play Tottenham Hotspur in their final match of the tour.

Saliba also provided a positive update on his contract situation as he enters the final year of his existing deal.

Reports in Spain have said Real Madrid are keen on signing the 24-year-old defender, but sources have told ESPN that the Arsenal hierarchy believe talks over an extension are progressing well.

Asked whether he will sign a new contract, Saliba said: “Yeah, hopefully. Of course, there is nothing now but there is a good conversation with my agent and the club. Let’s see.”