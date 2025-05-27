Williams Lake RCMP say a man has been charged with murder in the death of an infant more than a year ago.
Mounties began investigating after a man arrived at the Williams Lake hospital on Dec. 8, 2023, with a deceased seven-week-old infant who showed signs of trauma.
When police attended the family home, they found another child, also suffering from trauma.
A 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested and released.
Nearly 17 months later, the BC Prosecution Service approved charges of second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm against Russel Solomon.
Solomon remains in custody and is due back in court on June 5.