Willie D,Plies and Chuck D are but a few people who have shared their thoughts on Donald Trump’s mugshot, which the 45th president was forced to take as part of his ongoing RICO case.

Trump is being charged with 13 separate counts in Fulton County, Georgia related to attempting to overthrow the 2020 election, including a racketeering charge and several fraud and false statement counts. 18 of his co-defendants have also been charged with conspiring to assist the former president, and as each of their mugshots became public, the internet waited with baited breath for Trump’s to arrive.

It finally arrived on Thursday (August 24) night, and already social media has gone to insane lengths to clown the former president. Willie D was among those trolls, and took to Instagram to criticize 45.

“Boy Got A Face Only His Cellmate Bubba Could Love,” Willie wrote. “Now let’s get Fauci, Joe, Hunter, Gates, and the rest of those executive thugs.”

Chuck D also shared a screenshot of the aforementioned mugshot to his IG Story, but it was Plies who really let Trump have it, taking to X to laugh at the former president’s expense, and even going so far as to change his profile picture to that of the historic mugshot.

“The Look U Give When U Been Yelling ‘Lock Her Up’ & ‘The Biden Crime Family,’” he wrote. “But U The B*tch That’s Really The Criminal!!!! U Can Fool Everybody But God!!!”

In a separate video on IG, Plies continued his jokes, pretending to be the excited photographer tasked with taking Trump’s photo. He then took aim at Trump’s colleagues, sharing a picture of their respective mugshots and writing: “Look At These Crooks!!!!!!. A Great Day In America! Get These Thugz Off The Streetz!!!!!”

He added on Twitter that he’d no longer be referring to the former Apprentice host as Donald J. Trump, but instead as “Inmate Po1135809.”

“Bruh Don’t Deserve All This He A Regular Citizen Now,” Plies concluded in a another tweet which included a video of Trump arriving to the Fulton County jail by motorcade. “All This On Taxpayers Dollars!! This Ain’t The Easter Parade He’s Been Indicted!!”

The internet also dragged Gunna into the mix as well, with trolls photoshopping the Atlanta rapper’s face onto Trump’s mugshot due to him copping an Alford Plea in the YSL RICO case earlier this year.

Check out all the reactions below.

🤣🤣🤣 The Look U Give When U Been Yelling “Lock Her Up” & “The Biden Crime Family” .. But U The B*tch That’s Really The Criminal!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 U Can Fool Everybody But God!!!! 🤣🤣🤣 #Plies#IGotMotionpic.twitter.com/1Gd5yjeH2q — Plies (@plies) August 25, 2023

I Will Not Be Referring To Donald J Trump By His Name Anymore!!! From Here On Out I Will Be Referring To Him As “Inmate P01135809”…….🤷🏾‍♂️🤣 — Plies (@plies) August 25, 2023