WILLIE Peters knows just how much pressure is on Wigan’s players to deliver – he felt it himself.

But he had some decent team-mates to help take the weight from his shoulders – Andy Farrell, Jason Robinson, Kris Radlinski and Denis Betts.

2 Hull KR coach Willie Peters is aware of the pressure on Wigan’s players having been one himself Credit: SWPIX.COM

The Hull KR coach was bought by the Warriors at the turn of the century after starring for fledgling outfit Gateshead.

So he knows all too well just what those sat in the DW Stadium stands will demand, even though he could call on some back-up.

“One of the main memories is we won more at Wigan,” said Peters.

“We were still trying to find our identity as a club at Gateshead, Wigan knew who they were and what their identity was.

“And when you put a Wigan shirt on there’s an expectation, no doubt about it. That’s what makes them the club they are.

“But I played with some handy players – Kris, Andy, Jason, Denis, Gary Connolly, Steve Renouf and Terry O’Connor to name a few.

MOST READ IN RUGBY LEAGUE

“And they helped me. I was only 20 or 21 at the time but what they wanted me to do was boss the forwards around, then when Andy wanted the ball, fire it to him.

“Andy wanted me to boss the forwards so I could get him in space and let him do his thing. I had the easy job, throwing him a 20-yard pass.

Most read in Rugby League

“It was one of the most enjoyable years of my life.”

One of those sat in the stands while Peters worked his magic as Wigan made the 2000 Grand Final is now a familiar face.

2 Peters admits he had some decent players supporting him in his time at Wigan Credit: SWPIX.COM

Warriors boss Matt Peet was a teenage fan and he believes the way he is still regarded there proves just how good he was.

He said: “I watched him play at Wigan and at Gateshead. He was a good player, a very intelligent half back and there was a reason why Wigan went and got him.

“And he’s been brilliant, not just with the way his team’s played – the way he’s acquitted himself as well.

“He’s still held in very high regard here, people only speak fondly of him, as a player and a person.”