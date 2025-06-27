Despite being just 23-years-old, Jack Draper enters Wimbledon as a genuine contender with three career ATP titles under his belt and a deep run at last year’s US Open under his belt.

Here’s everything you need to know about him at this summer’s championships.

Draper’s first-round match

Draper holds the advantage of being world No. 4, meaning he avoided the biggest names in the opening stages of this year’s men’s singles championship.

He has been drawn to face world No. 38 Sebastian Baez. However, if favourites win out, Draper could face a series of blockbuster clashes.

He is on course to meet Novak Djokovic in the quaterfinals and Jannik Sinner in the semis — not to mention the possibility of Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

How to watch

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The match will be broadcast live on BBC. ESPN will also be providing a live blog, as well as news and feature coverage.

Draper’s form entering Wimbledon

Draper has played just once on grass this year ahead of Wimbledon, making the semifinals at the Queen’s Club before a defeat to Jiri Lehecka.

Queen’s was just another impress showing in a superb year so far for Draper, who reached the fourth round at the Australian Open and French Open this year and won his first ATP 1000 title by winning at Indian Wells.

He also narrowly missed out on adding a second when he lost to Casper Ruud in the Madrid Open final.

Draper has entered Wimbledon three times in the past four years and is yet to make it past the second round, but his form suggests this year could be different.

