British amateur Oliver Tarvet will forgo the majority of his £99,000 ($135k) prize money for reaching the second round of Wimbledon’s men’s singles championship.

World No. 733 Tarvet earned a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 straight-sets win over Leandro Riedi in his opening round on Monday, booking a dream clash with Carlos Alcaraz in the second round — should the Spaniard win his opening match against Fabio Fognini later on Monday.

Tarvet, who plays college tennis for the University of San Diego and had to qualify for the championships, can keep only £7,290 ($10,000) in profit each year.

“There’s a lot of emotions, just really overjoyed. All the hard work I put in the last few years has clearly paid off,” Tarvet told the BBC after the match.

“It’s my first tour-level event, to come out here, come through qualifying, win a first-round match, have a chance to play maybe Carlos on Wednesday, it’s just a dream come true.”

On issue of forgoing prize money, he said: “I’ve got to find more and more on expenses by the day. We’ll see. I’m not here for the money, I’m here for the crowd and the experience and just to stamp my mark. I think I’ve done a pretty good job so far.”