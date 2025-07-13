Princess of Wales, Kate, returned to Wimbledon on Sunday, July 13, 2025, along with her husband, Prince William, and their daughter Charlotte to watch the men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Kate is the patron of the All England Club and was scheduled to present the trophies after the match. On Saturday, she was the only member of her family in the Royal Box for the women’s final and gave champion Iga Swiatek her prize after a 6-0, 6-0 victory and offered consoling words to runner-up Amanda Anisimova.

They were joined by King Felipe VI of Spain, a number of former Wimbledon champions, and a slew of Hollywood celebrities for the Sunday final. Actors Keira Knightley, Matthew McConaughey, Nicole Kidman, and John Lithgow were all seated in the Royal Box, as was London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

In 2024, Kate did not attend the women’s final as she was recovering from cancer but was on hand for Alcaraz’s win against Novak Djokovic at the All England Club. She has been gradually returning to public duties and recently welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron during a state visit to Britain.

In the Wimbledon 2025 final, Sinner and Alcaraz are locking horns just five weeks after they played an epic match to determine the French Open champion. The matchup at Centre Court between the No. 1-ranked Sinner and No. 2 Alcaraz marks the first time the same two men have faced off in the title matches on the clay at Roland-Garros and the grass at the All England Club in the same year since Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal did it in 2006, 2007, and 2008.

Alcaraz, a 22-year-old from Spain, defeated Sinner, a 22-year-old from Italy, in five sets spread over 5 hours, 29 minutes in Paris on June 8, coming back from a two-set deficit and saving three match points along the way. That made Alcaraz 5-0 in Grand Slam finals, including victories in 2023 and 2024 at Wimbledon. He also carries a career-best 24-match winning streak into Sunday and has beaten Sinner five times in a row.

Live Events



Sinner owns three major trophies and is playing in his fourth consecutive Slam final—but first at the All England Club. He won the U.S. Open last September and the Australian Open this January.

