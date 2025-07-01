There are few places where tradition rules the day like it does at Wimbledon.

From the dress code to the concessions, just about every element of the famed tournament is steeped in more than a century of history. Here are some of the most notable traditions to keep an eye out for as the tournament gets underway this week:

All-white uniforms

One of the most distinctive hallmarks of Wimbledon is its player dress code. Once competitors step on the court, only one color is allowed: white (at least for external clothing, per the tournament’s official guidelines).

The rules don’t bend for anyone. Roger Federer debuted a new pair of shoes featuring orange soles in the opening round of the 2013 tournament. The debut would be the shoes’ only moments on the famed grass courts. Wimbledon asked Federer after the match to not sport the footwear in the competition again.

Royal treatment

A cornerstone event on the British sporting calendar, for all the star power on the court, Wimbledon’s most famous attendees are in the stands: the royal family of the United Kingdom.

The earliest royal attendance at Wimbledon dates back to the early 20th century when King George V began the tradition of royals presenting the competition’s trophy to winners. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has become a recent staple of the tournament and is eyeing a return this year amid cancer treatments.

One of Wimbledon’s most distinctive traditions is the presence of British royalty in the stands. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

A mascot like no other

One of the most important factors in the Wimbledon courts’ upkeep? A hawk named Rufus.

In addition to boasting a Twitter account with more than 10,000 followers, Rufus plays a pivotal role in keeping the skies clear during the tournament. At one point carrying his own security pass with the official title “bird scarer,” Rufus’ role includes frightening away pigeons and other unwanted animals. This year will be his 16th year guarding the course.

Famous concessions

Even the food and drink at Wimbledon come with a certain level of fame.

The most iconic? Strawberries and cream. The dish has become synonymous with the competition over the years, with the tradition dating back to its earliest editions — in the past, the early summer months the tournament took place in was the only time of year locals could enjoy the fruit.

Strawberries aren’t the only notable concession though — the Pimm’s cup has also grown in fame over the years.

Headlining the fare at Wimbledon is the event’s iconic strawberries and cream item. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The most famous queue in sports?

It’s difficult to see waiting in line as particularly iconic, but at a tournament filled with tradition it’s only right that ticket access follows suit.

It’s very much possible to get a ticket to Wimbledon without paying an exorbitant amount — you’ll just need to be prepared to wait for quite a while. Wimbledon allocates day-of tickets for each court to become available every morning at 9:30. Gaining access to those queue-exclusive tickets is the harder part — the particularly committed will often bring a tent and camp out to ensure their spot at the front of the line.