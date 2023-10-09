Fancy a year’s supply of Gousto boxes worth a whopping £1,500? Join us as we take the Battle of the Buns to the streets of the UK in our search for the country’s tastiest street names.

Whether you’re reading this live from Lettuce Lane or just a stone’s throw from Bun Alley — we want to know. We challenge you to find a street name that best relates to our new flavour-loaded collection of burgers and hot dogs.

Snap a selfie with your chosen sign, email it to [email protected] between 10th October and 14th November 2023, and sit tight while our chefs deliberate over the best one, deserving of the grand prize of a whole year of Gousto (AKA up to 52 boxes, delivered weekly).

Not only that, if you get in early, the first 50 qualifying entries will get a free box. All boxes, (worth £29.99 each) for both the first 50 and the ultimate winner of a year’s supply, are packed with three recipes for two people.

Not sure what qualifies as a burger or hot dog-related name? It could be anything from lettuce, cheese, bacon, cucumber, bun, pickle, or mustard. There’s an a-bun-dance of eligible street names in the UK, including…

Pickle Mews, London

Bacon Street, Leeds

Cucumber Lane, Norfolk

Bun Alley, Pillsbury

Think you’ve got one that’s outside the box? Enter and try your luck — it could even be one of the more unusual ingredients found in Gousto’s new Battle of the Buns range, which is available to order between 10th October and 14th November on the Gousto menu, with delivery from 28th October.

There are 8 recipes in the new ‘Battle of the Buns’ range, with a new hot dog and a burger recipe battling it out weekly for four consecutive weeks. From a teriyaki hot dog with charred pineapple salsa, to a Persian-style lamb burger with herby feta, there’s something to tickle everyone’s taste buds, with a vegetarian option for each flavour combination too.

T&Cs and standard delivery fees of £3.99 per order apply, click here to find out more.