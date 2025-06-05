Offshore charging for both battery-powered crew transfer and service operation vessels could be on the horizon for windfarms of the future, according to two studies commissioned by energy company ScottishPower Renewables.

The two reports – by MJR Power & Automation and Oasis Marine – are the last in a series of three commissioned by the green energy firm to explore options for decarbonising and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from offshore windfarm operations.

The studies consolidated initial findings that the electrification of offshore operations was technically feasible using battery-powered Service Operation Vessels (E-SOVs), which stay out at sea for extended periods.

They also looked at the potential to decarbonise offshore operations using electric crew transfer vessels (CTVs) that could be used for windfarms located closer to shore, with findings confirming that it is technically and operationally feasible.

In both scenarios, windfarms would also benefit environmentally and economically, with a significant reduction in both GHG emissions as well as fuel costs.

Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ Managing Director for Offshore, said: “These latest studies have the potential to help the industry take a step closer to a new era for offshore windfarm operations – not just here in the UK, but right across the globe.

“The valuable depth and insight this research offers – regardless of whether you’re considering an SOV or CTV operating model – could help inform future windfarm operations as the country continues to build the green generation we need to meet the expected doubling of electricity demand.

“Our thanks to MJR Power & Automation and Oasis Marine, who have helped shine a light on the potential to decarbonise marine operations and how that could help support a cleaner, greener and better future.”

The MJR study found that electrical solutions are particularly suitable for offshore windfarm operations, due to the possibility of regular charges directly at offshore energy production sites and at shore-based quay sides. It also identified that operations and maintenance electric vessels will become cheaper than their Marine Gas Oil (MGO) alternatives within the next few years, with operating expenses already competitive with MGO-powered equivalents for SOVs, and fully competitive for CTVs in a couple of years.

Paul Cairns, Managing Director, MJR Power & Automation said: “We were delighted to be commissioned by ScottishPower Renewables to support its Operation Zero project, which represents a major step forward in advancing offshore charging solutions. Working with such a forward-thinking team to help shape the future of sustainable offshore operations has been a fantastic experience. At MJR Power & Automation, we’re proud to contribute our expertise toward accelerating the industry’s journey to net zero and we hope that our findings are helpful to both ScottishPower Renewables and the wider offshore wind sector in its push to further decarbonise.”

The MJR Power & Automation report is available at: www.scottishpowerrenewables.com/userfiles/file/SP-MJR-FEED-Net-Zero-Rev8-02June25.pdf

The Oasis Marine study identified that using electric CTVs, enabled by installing Oasis Power Buoys in the windfarm, provides protection from volatile fossil fuel price and the high costs of alternative green fuels; enabling costs to be predictable and in line with the operator’s business model. Its findings were based on the use of three electric CTVs instead of diesel-fuelled vessels at a case study windfarm. The study identified potential savings of 140,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions and fuel saving costs of around £15 million over the windfarm’s anticipated 25-year lifetime.

George Smith, Chief Technical Officer of Oasis Marine, said: “We’re pleased to have worked with ScottishPower Renewables to conduct this study into the technical and operational feasibility of installing Oasis Power Buoys as an offshore windfarm charging solution. The study has concluded that the operations and maintenance activities of windfarms can be conducted by electric vessels. This is not only feasible, but can deliver strong environmental and economic benefits. The report summarises and generalises the findings and gives an excellent snapshot of where Oasis Marine’s offshore charging technology is today and the potential emission and cost savings it unlocks.”

The Oasis Marine report is available at: www.scottishpowerrenewables.com/userfiles/file/Oasis%20Marine-SPR-Operation-Zero.pdf

The findings are being shared through the Operation Zero initiative, which was launched at COP26 in Glasgow and brings together developers and supply chain companies committed to making zero-emission operations and maintenance vessels a reality.

Leo Hambro from the Operation Zero Steering Committee added: “It’s great to see developers and the supply chain working together to develop the solutions and best practice that will be a game changer for the industry as a whole. Through studies like these, we will be able to learn, innovate and accelerate the adoption of zero-emission vessels and technologies to achieve a sustainable maritime future.”